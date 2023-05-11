German Bundestag – Left calls for better care for lipoedema patients

Berlin: (hib/PK) The left-wing faction calls for needs-based medical care for lipoedema patients. According to an application (20/6713) of the parliamentary group. The draft is to be discussed for the first time in the Bundestag on Thursday.

Many of those affected are restricted in their quality of life and suffer from pain, a tendency to bruise, a feeling of tension and heaviness in the arms and legs and restricted movement. The application states that the patients also suffer from secondary diseases such as depression, eating disorders or thyroid diseases.

The cause of the disease is not known. According to the information, almost exclusively women are affected. Liposuction has been used on those affected for years and has also been covered by health insurance for patients with stage III since 2019. This disease joins other diseases that almost only affect women and are not sufficiently researched.

The MPs are calling for the reimbursement of liposuction in stages I and II to be ensured until the results of a test study by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) are available. In addition, sufficient funds for research into the development, causes and treatment of the disease would have to be made available in the budget.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) should be commissioned with a study on the number of people suffering from lipoedema, their social and health situation and their care. A campaign by the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) was also intended to draw the attention of girls and young women to the disease.