Thefts in the old municipal police headquarters, arrested in the act

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

Theft of ferrous material from the now disused municipal police command. The thief in the Catania area who failed to escape the controls of the carabinieri was caught red-handed. The coordinated activities The carabinieri of the Catania Piazza company…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Thefts in the old municipal police command, arrested in the act appeared 5 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.