ROME – “Made in Italy” design and creativity have written indelible pages in world automotive history. It is therefore no coincidence that Geely Group, the Chinese giant that has brands such as Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Lynk&Co, Smart, Proton, Geometry in its orbit, has decided to open its new design center in Milan. The Geely Innovation Design Center Italy (Gidci), is a new hub dedicated to creativity and design based in the center of the Milanese city that has just opened and is currently in the recruitment and organization phase of all logistical aspects.





The opening of a European hub for design and innovation in one of the world capitals of fashion and style is the result of the will of the top management of the Asian Group to affirm the central role of creativity in today’s and tomorrow’s brands. Gidci aims to become a strategic partner for the Geely design headquarters in Shanghai and for the other design centers abroad, elaborating research and development programs for concept cars and production vehicles, proposing itself as an incubator of ideas for all creatives of the group.

In particular, Geely Innovation Design Center Italy will represent a key force for Geely’s projects, for the definition of international strategies and the development of products for new markets. “The opening of a new reality is always excellent news – they underline at the headquarters – but it is particularly so when it is based on the desire to develop a lasting business, with a long-term vision and perspective, entering the heart of a city whose distinctive feature is enterprise and the ability to create business. Gidci is and will be a dynamic work environment and aims to become a profitable incubator of talents, where the mix of many cultures can catalyze and consolidate creative energies”.





Gidci is currently defining its staff and offers candidates the solidity of a large Group combined with a growth and expansion strategy for the future. All interested designers can request more information on open positions and how to apply by sending an email to [email protected] or by visiting the Geely Design Linkedin page. (Maurilio Rigo)