Home Entertainment “Genius Gunner” will remake Hollywood English version, the latest starring has been revealed|Genius Gunner|Movie|Remake_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Genius Gunner” will remake Hollywood English version, the latest starring has been revealed|Genius Gunner|Movie|Remake_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Genius Gunner” will remake Hollywood English version, the latest starring has been revealed|Genius Gunner|Movie|Remake_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Genius Gunner” stills

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports on the 24th, Thailand’s popular school crime film “Genius Gunner” will be remade in Hollywood English version, the latest exposure starring: Benedict Wang (“Doctor Strange”), Jabari Banks (“Be Al”) and Callina Liang (“Tell Me Everything”) are scheduled to start filming in May this year.

JC Lee (“Morning News” and “How to Get Away with Law”) directs from a screenplay with Julius Jonah. The film has been described as a high-stakes, high-burning crime thriller about a diverse group of young people who work together to combat an unjust system and the rigged academic institutions around them. Produced by producers Erik Feig (Escape Plan)’s company Picturestart and Patrick Wachsberger’s (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) company Picture Perfect.

See also  Actor Betty White passed away at the age of 99

You may also like

Capricorn’s horoscope for today, Friday, March 24, 2023:...

SAMUEL GUÌ YANG 2023 Autumn Winter Collection “Faces”

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

what to do when finding these animals

Aquarius Horoscope for today, Friday March 24, 2023:...

Today in History|“Father of Science Fiction” Jules Verne...

There was a 48-hour strike and teachers are...

The inseparable zodiac pairings are interdependent and mutual...

Two players from Panama made rock, paper or...

Hualong Live丨Press Conference of the 5th Wushan Goddess...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy