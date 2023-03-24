“Genius Gunner” stills

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports on the 24th, Thailand’s popular school crime film “Genius Gunner” will be remade in Hollywood English version, the latest exposure starring: Benedict Wang (“Doctor Strange”), Jabari Banks (“Be Al”) and Callina Liang (“Tell Me Everything”) are scheduled to start filming in May this year.

JC Lee (“Morning News” and “How to Get Away with Law”) directs from a screenplay with Julius Jonah. The film has been described as a high-stakes, high-burning crime thriller about a diverse group of young people who work together to combat an unjust system and the rigged academic institutions around them. Produced by producers Erik Feig (Escape Plan)’s company Picturestart and Patrick Wachsberger’s (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) company Picture Perfect.