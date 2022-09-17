“Genshin Impact” feature-length animation project officially announced in cooperation with the well-known animation company ufotable – Game – cnBeta.COM

In today’s “Yuan Shen” version 3.1 and the 2nd anniversary special live broadcast, in addition to the regular version updates,Mihayou also announced that it will start a long-term project cooperation with ufotable, a well-known Japanese animation company.According to the official introduction on the live broadcast,This cooperation will be the starting point of the “Yuan Shen” animation project, and the official will bring long-form animation based on the “Yuan Shen” IP to players in the follow-up.
Judging from the animation PV released this time, the animation project of “Yuanshin” and ufotable will present the story of “Yuanshin” to players in a brand-new form.
From a production point of view,The art and character settings of this cooperation have a strong ufotable style, and Mihayou should provide more assistance in setting provision and world view maintenance.
ufotable is a well-known Japanese animation production company.Has well-known animation works such as “Fate/stay night” series and “Ghost Slayer” seriescan be guaranteed in terms of production.
Visit the purchase page:
Game peripheral self-operated area