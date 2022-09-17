“Genshin Impact” feature-length animation project officially announced in cooperation with the well-known animation company ufotable – Game – cnBeta.COM

In today’s “Yuan Shen” version 3.1 and the 2nd anniversary special live broadcast, in addition to the regular version updates, Mihayou also announced that it will start a long-term project cooperation with ufotable, a well-known Japanese animation company. According to the official introduction on the live broadcast, This cooperation will be the starting point of the “Yuan Shen” animation project, and the official will bring long-form animation based on the “Yuan Shen” IP to players in the follow-up.

Judging from the animation PV released this time, the animation project of “Yuanshin” and ufotable will present the story of “Yuanshin” to players in a brand-new form.

From a production point of view,The art and character settings of this cooperation have a strong ufotable style, and Mihayou should provide more assistance in setting provision and world view maintenance.

ufotable is a well-known Japanese animation production company.Has well-known animation works such as “Fate/stay night” series and “Ghost Slayer” seriescan be guaranteed in terms of production.