Gente de Zona Nominated for Eighth Consecutive Year at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Cuban Duo Gente de Zona Nominated for Billboard Latin Music Awards

The popular Cuban urban music group, Gente de Zona, has once again been nominated for the prestigious Billboard Latin Music Awards. This marks the eighth consecutive time that the duo, consisting of Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom, has been recognized by the renowned awards.

Telemundo and Billboard announced the finalists, and Gente de Zona is competing in the “Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group” category. They will be up against tough competitors, including the American bachata group Aventura, the Colombian-Mexican group La Sonora Dinamita, the Mexican cumbia group Los Ángeles Azules, and the duo Monchy & Alexandra.

Expressing their joy, Gente de Zona took to their Instagram profile to share their excitement about the nomination. They wrote, “Too happy with this news! Eight consecutive years as finalists in the Latin BillBoard. Cuba is still in the house and this is what dad is up to.” The duo received numerous congratulations from their followers and fellow musicians.

Amidst their summer tour in Europe, Gente de Zona reveals through their social media stories that every concert and European square has been packed with enthusiastic Cuban fans eagerly supporting them.

The winners of the Billboard Awards will be announced on October 5 during a gala event at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on Telemundo, as well as on the Universo channel, the Peacock streaming service, the Telemundo application, and in Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Billboard relies on fan interactions with music, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tours to determine the recipients of these awards, recognizing the most popular artists in Latin music.

This latest nomination adds to the list of accolades for Gente de Zona in 2023. The duo has also been nominated for the Tu Música Urbano Awards, the Lo Nuestro Awards in multiple categories, and the Latin American Music Awards for their collaborations with renowned artists such as Carlos Vives, Don Omar, and Wisin.

Gente de Zona continues to solidify their position as a classic in urban music and showcases the talent and success of Cuban artists on the international stage.

