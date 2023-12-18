Gherardo Felloni Honored as Designer of the Year at International Footwear Achievement Awards

The 37th International Footwear News Annual Footwear Achievement Awards ceremony took place on November 29, 2023, at Cipriani South Street in New York, and it was a night to remember for Gherardo Felloni, the creative director of Roger Vivier.

Felloni was honored with the prestigious Designer of the Year Award, presented to him by the well-known American actor, singer, and author, Lea Michele. This marked Gherardo Felloni’s sixth year at the helm of Roger Vivier, and the award is not only a recognition of his personal talent but also a testament to his leadership in the brand’s development.

Under Felloni’s guidance, Roger Vivier has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving into a high-end handmade accessories workshop. The brand’s product range now includes luxurious women’s and men’s shoes, bags, jewelry, gloves, belts, and other accessories, showcasing Felloni’s deep understanding of the brand’s essence and the artistry of shoemaking.

Felloni’s innate spirit of exploration, vibrant creativity, and innovative fashion concepts have injected boundless creativity into the world of Roger Vivier, solidifying his position as a trailblazer in the fashion industry.

The Designer of the Year Award serves as a well-deserved accolade for Gherardo Felloni’s outstanding contributions to Roger Vivier, and it further cements his status as a visionary in the world of footwear and accessories.

