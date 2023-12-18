Home » Gherardo Felloni Honored as Designer of the Year at International Footwear Achievement Awards
Entertainment

Gherardo Felloni Honored as Designer of the Year at International Footwear Achievement Awards

by admin
Gherardo Felloni Honored as Designer of the Year at International Footwear Achievement Awards

The 37th International Footwear News Annual Footwear Achievement Awards ceremony took place on November 29, 2023, at Cipriani South Street in New York, and it was a night to remember for Gherardo Felloni, the creative director of Roger Vivier.

Felloni was honored with the prestigious Designer of the Year Award, presented to him by the well-known American actor, singer, and author, Lea Michele. This marked Gherardo Felloni’s sixth year at the helm of Roger Vivier, and the award is not only a recognition of his personal talent but also a testament to his leadership in the brand’s development.

Under Felloni’s guidance, Roger Vivier has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving into a high-end handmade accessories workshop. The brand’s product range now includes luxurious women’s and men’s shoes, bags, jewelry, gloves, belts, and other accessories, showcasing Felloni’s deep understanding of the brand’s essence and the artistry of shoemaking.

Felloni’s innate spirit of exploration, vibrant creativity, and innovative fashion concepts have injected boundless creativity into the world of Roger Vivier, solidifying his position as a trailblazer in the fashion industry.

The Designer of the Year Award serves as a well-deserved accolade for Gherardo Felloni’s outstanding contributions to Roger Vivier, and it further cements his status as a visionary in the world of footwear and accessories.

See also  They arrested one of the fugitives for the murder in San Antonio de Padua

You may also like

Death of 5-year-old boy sparks criticism of migrant...

Romeo Santos’ Concert in Caracas: The $3 Million...

Sustainability, the Davines group receives its third B...

Wong Kar-Wai’s Drama “Flowers” Set to Make a...

The Government announced modifications in withholdings: what will...

Farewell to a Member of Despierta América: A...

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Andre Braugher (61) has died

Ask who comrade Berlinguer was, an exhibition for...

Deli Marker Sale: Stock Up on Big Brands...

Bariloche reduces transport frequencies and demands late subsidies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy