Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup Changchun Station: The Chinese mixed team won 1 silver and 1 bronze – Sports – China Engineering Network

Chinese Mixed Team Claims Silver and Bronze at Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup Changchun Station

The 2023-2024 FIS Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup Changchun concluded on December 17th with the Chinese mixed team securing a silver and bronze medal in the competition. The Xinhua News Agency reported that Team USA emerged as the overall champion in the event.

The mixed team event saw participation from teams representing China, the United States, Switzerland, and Ukraine. Each team was required to field three skaters, including at least one of a different gender. The Chinese teams saw Winter Olympics champion Qi Guangpu, Zhang Yifan, and Kong Fanyu forming the first team, while Li Tianma, Wang Xindi, and Chen Meiting comprised the second team, and Yang Longxiao, Sun Jiaxu, and Xu Nuo made up the third team.

In the first round, Kong Fanyu of the Chinese first team took the lead among female players with a strong performance. However, a mistake during landing by Zhang Yifan resulted in a lower score, followed by a stable performance by Qi Guangpu, leading the Chinese first team to rank fourth and advance to the second round. The U.S. first team, led by Beijing Winter Olympics mixed team champion Christopher Lillis, secured the top position.

The second round witnessed an impressive performance by the Chinese second team, with Wang Xindi’s high score leading the team to clinch the silver medal. The U.S. first team secured the championship with the highest total score. Overall, the US team emerged as the biggest winner with 2 gold medals and 1 silver medal in three events, while the Chinese team claimed 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.

The conclusion of the competition marks the success of the Chinese mixed team and their strong showing in the event.

