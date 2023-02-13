Home Health The US has shot down the fourth flying object in a week
breaking latest news – The US military has shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron. It is the fourth object shot down in less than two weeks in North American airspace. The Congressional Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees have been Report another high-altitude object shot down.

It is the third day in a row that military jets have had to intervene to bring down something flying over North American airspace, a week after the case of the ‘Chinese spy balloon’: one was shot down in northern Alaska on Friday. On Saturday, it happened in Canada.

In the morning, the Democratic representative of the state, Elissa Slotkin, said she had received an alert from the Department of Defense. “I just received a call – she wrote on Twitter – our military forces are closely following an object located above Lake Huron”.

Larger than Lombardy and Piedmont combined, Lake Huron is one of the Great Lakes of North America and is located between the United States and Canada. To the north, it bathes Ontario. To the west, Michigan. With an area of ​​almost 60,000 square kilometers and an average depth of 230 meters, it represented a safe area for the American and Canadian aviation to shoot down the object

The name comes from ‘Huron’, that of the Native American tribe of the Hurons. Inside is the largest lake island in the world, Manitoulin, which belongs to the Canadian province of Ontario.

