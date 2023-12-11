Home » Gol defines air network for Rio de Janeiro for the first quarter of 2024
Gol defines air network for Rio de Janeiro for the first quarter of 2024

Gol defines air network for Rio de Janeiro for the first quarter of 2024

Gol Linhas Aéreas defined the entire air network for the RIOgaleão and Santos Dumont airports, in Rio de Janeiro, for the first quarter of 2024, valid from January 15th.

The new offer confirms Gol’s superior presence in the Rio de Janeiro market, remaining the Company with the highest number of landings and takeoffs at RIOgaleão airport, where it will increase its offer by up to 100% compared to October, reaching more than 60 takeoffs in peak days, the highest number among all Brazilian companies.

During the first quarter, Gol will have more than 500 weekly departures in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with 330 at RIOgaleão and 170 at Santos Dumont, whose operation will be dedicated exclusively to the air bridge with Congonhas airport (CGH), in São Paulo , and with Brasília airport, served with three daily flights from January 15th. Both the federal capital and the São Paulo airport will also be served with flights to Galeão. There will be 18 weekly flights between Congonhas and Galeão and 31 between Brasília and Galeão.

The Brazilian cities that will be connected by Gol with Rio de Janeiro exclusively through RIOgaleão are Aracaju, Belém, Belo Horizonte/Confins, Campinas, Caxias do Sul, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Foz do Iguaçu, Guarulhos, João Pessoa, Maceió , Manaus, Natal, Navegantes, Porto Alegre, Porto Seguro, Recife, Salvador and Vitória.

For international routes, regular flights to Buenos Aires (Ezeiza), Córdoba and Rosário, in Argentina, are maintained, in addition to connectivity with strategic partners Air France-KLM, Avianca and American Airlines.

During the high summer season, the Company will have up to 65 daily departures at Galeão, offering more than 700 thousand seats at the airport, its largest offer since January 2020. The Rio market, in addition to Santos Dumont, will have up to 90 daily departures in the first month of 2024. In total, Gol will have 28 Brazilian destinations served at RIOgaleão, in addition to five international markets, considering the seasonal operation for the summer.

