ROME – After the positive tests and the Easyrain Experience last November, Easyrain is ready to move on to the industrialization of the Ais anti-aquaplaning system and the Dai detection software. Thus continues the path started by the Rivoli startup, specialized in road safety on low-grip surfaces, able to offer hardware, software and cloud solutions (to be integrated with each other or separate) to improve vehicle safety on wet roads , up to restoring adherence in the event of aquaplaning.





Easyrain is also developing new algorithms capable of detecting loss of tire grip on snow, ice and slippery road surfaces, thus making driving safer. At the same time, the Turin startup started testing a software to detect asymmetries in the car’s set-up, an element capable of contributing to increased safety, reduction of CO2 and avoiding abnormal tire wear. According to the house, these software will be able to activate new safety functions and will lead to the birth of a new generation of Adas, capable of varying the level of driving assistance in relation to the road surface.





The company is also working on the evolution of its Ais hardware system, whose market launch is scheduled for mid-2026. The first active system against aquaplaning is thus moving towards industrialization and in the meantime they are experimenting new components to reduce weight, size and cost. Preliminary studies have also begun on a new product (called Project-X), designed to offer a total level of safety on low-grip surfaces aimed at recovering the grip of vehicles (traditional and self-driving), not only on very wet surfaces , but also in the event of loss of control on ice and snow. The Rivarolo factory continues to develop the Easyrain Cloud (ERC) service, a platform capable of receiving data from Dai and other algorithms.

The data collected is used to refine the algorithms themselves, but also for preventive warning services in the event of wet asphalt, aquaplaning, icy surfaces, potholes and wear and tear of car components. Furthermore, the ERC will also be used to update a new database dedicated to road safety in real time, where companies in the sector and public bodies will be able to find information on any critical issues present on the roads.

As anticipated, Easyrain Cloud will also be the first advanced database in the world able to analyze and perfectly understand the dynamics of accidents in the wet. A concrete demonstration of the integration of Ais and Dai technologies on board can be seen in these days on Italdesign Climb-E, a self-driving vehicle that anticipates the mobility of the future, exhibited at the Consumer Electronics Show (Ces), the great electronics fair of Vegas. “Participation in CES is an extremely important moment for Easyrain – underlined Giovanni Blandina, founder and CEO of Easyrain – We are thrilled to see our technologies integrated on board a vehicle of the future like the Italdesign Climb-E. This drives us to continue along the path we have taken”. (Maurilio Rigo)