Goodbye to Ricardito: the famous Uruguayan candy will no longer be produced

This Thursday morning they confirmed that as of May 30 the plant Ricard will close its doors y will stop producing. Thus, it will be goodbye for him famous chocolate with meringue Ricardito, Sote snack, cereal bars and nougat. In addition, peanuts with chocolate were packaged and another classic from the past was produced, such as the Tico-Tico.

The Ricard plant has 62 employees what will remain unemployed Due to the decision taken by the Baby groupa Mexican business conglomerate that bought the company in 2008. From the company, they assured that the decision to close the candy business was to “focus on the baking and snack categories.”

Javier García, leader of the National Organization of Sweet Workers and Related Branches (Onodra), spoke with The country and noted that: “The decision has already been communicated to the 62 employees who will be affected, who were thanked for their commitment and effort during this time.” In addition, they noted that the decision “is derived from Grupo Bimbo’s global strategy to consolidate its leadership in grain-based foods.”

This Thursday the union had a meeting with the Industrial Food Chamber, in which scenarios were established that give the workers a little respite. In that meeting, the possibility of other companies in the sector taking on these workers was discussed. It is also on the table that part of the employees are absorbed by other sectors of Grupo Bimbo itself.

“The negotiation is open. There is a waiting time for the application of the measures that were already decided,” said the leader. “We saw a lot of willingness on the part of the chamber to dialogue; we did not see the will on the part of the company,” he added.

The company had problems since last year in the Ricard production line and part of the staff was in the rotating unemployment insurance regime. Despite the inconveniences, around the end of 2022 the employees who were on the subsidy returned.

What is Ricardo

A copious portion of chocolate-covered meringue and a waffle base are the ingredients that make up one of the most popular sweets in the history of Uruguay. Around three million units are sold per year, according to 2016 data published by The Observer.

The creator of Ricardito is the Uruguayan chocolatier Ricard, founded in the 50s by Hans EichinHowever, the product only came onto the market in the 1960s and was initially sold wrapped in aluminum foil. At the same time that the brand gained prominence, the company also grew and came to position itself as one of the three big players in the sector, along with Pernigotti and Saint Hermanos (creators of the Águila brand).

The label had a stint in Argentina, although it never managed to take off. It came to market two million packages in 2006 and had multiple replicas from other companies.

