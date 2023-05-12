Jeremy Fragrance: 900,000 euros a year with this company

picture alliance, Getty Images/ Buena Vista Images, Burazin / Grafik: Dominik Schmitt (Business Insider)

Jeremy Fragrance is one of the best-known influencers in Germany. More than six million people follow him on Tiktok alone. Most recently, his appearance at the OMR trade fair caused criticism. There he said, among other things: “I could bang five girls a day”. But Jeremy is not only an influencer, he is now also an entrepreneur. With DS Holding GmbH, for example, he makes a profit of more than 900,000 euros a year.

“Bizarre” is the word that arguably best describes influencer Jeremy Fragrance. And not just since his controversial OMR appearance, where he unpacked about drugs and his sex life, among other things. “I could bang five girls a day, I could fuck you all,” he said on stage in front of hundreds of spectators.

His critics accused him of sexism. A spokesman for the digital trade fair OMR said: One is “in exchange with those involved”. In general, “discrimination of any kind, harassment, (sexualized) violence and crossing borders” have no place at the OMR Festival and “are not tolerated.” Fragrance has not yet commented on this. He did not respond to a Business Insider request for comment.

Jeremy Fragrance earns his money with videos, among other things. picture alliance / Kontributor

For Fragrance, whose real name is Daniel Schütz, polarizing is part of the business.

He started his Career as the lead singer of boy band Part Six in the late 2000s. The great Success failed to materialize. So Fragrance retrained. The 34-year-old stayed ahead of the Camera. From then on, however, he no longer sang into a microphone, but sprayed himself with all sorts of perfumes and then told the viewers which was the best. And: How and where to apply it.

Jeremy Fragrance: That’s how he became successful

The viewers seem to like that. More than two million people follow him Youtube832,000 on Instagram and on the Chinese short video platform Tiktok there are 6.6 million.

But the fact that Fragrance is so well received is less due to the perfumes that he presents. It is much more his style that interests people. They describe some as excited, others as crazy.

White suit, shirt open: That’s Jeremy Fragrance’s look. picture alliance / Kontributor

Fragrance, always dressed in a white suit (usually the first two shirt buttons unbuttoned), sometimes jumps onto a table in the middle of a perfume video. However, the table top is not fixed and Jeremy Fragrance falls backwards to the floor. In another Video he starts talking about masturbation in the middle. He does it, he says in English. But he couldn’t come. As if nothing had happened, he goes back to the actual video topic: perfumes. In yet another video, Fragrance only shows up in underpants.

There is also a lot of calculation behind this twisted facade. In recent years, Fragrance has understood very well how to turn the hype about himself into a business model. With success.

Jeremy Fragrance runs three companies in Germany

Research from Business Insider shows that Schütz, aka Fragrance, CEO of three Pursue is.

Getty Images / Collage: Business Insider

On the one hand there is Jeremy Fragrance GmbH, which was founded in 2009. At that time still under the name Movemesse Musik & Lifestyle GmbH, a relic from his time as a musician. According to the business purpose, the company organized music fairs, among other things.

company with his mother?

The company now operates as Jeremy Fragrance GmbH. The operation of an agency for social media marketing is now mentioned as part of the business.

The managing directors are Schütz and 58-year-old Jolanta Theresa Schütz. The Tabloid “Express“ wrote last year in a text about Schütz’s mother. Her name there: Yolanda. So the manager Jolanta could be his mother.

And the numbers? According to the last available annual accounts from 2021, the company wrote a small loss of 126 euros. However, the picture of the red numbers is deceptive: Since the beginning of 2020, Jeremy Fragrance GmbH has had a profit transfer agreement with another Schütz company: DS Holding GmbH. And it has six figures profits.

Perfume passionist: Jeremy Fragrance has a special weakness for smells. picture alliance / Kontributor

The situation is similar at Schütz’s second company, where he is also the managing director. Fragrance One GmbH, founded in 2018, also concluded a profit transfer agreement with DS Holding GmbH in 2020. The purpose of Fragrance One GmbH: The sale of perfume and beauty products.

That fits the picture: Fragrance has been selling its own line of perfumes through its own online shop since 2018. The cheapest is available for 39 euros. The most expensive costs a whopping 349 Euro. It is only sold through its own online shop. So he doesn’t have to pay a fee to intermediaries here. The margin is correspondingly high.

He himself said “OMR”: “The profit is huge”. In Youtube format of “Leeroy Matata‘ Schütz also revealed last year that the production costs of a bottle were 5.20 euros. In addition, there would be 4.20 euros shipping costs. He turned over more than 367,000 euros in one month with his perfume brand. As proof, he showed his phone to the camera, where the sales are itemized in an app.

With these companies, Jeremy Fragrance makes almost a million profits

His two companies ultimately lead to DS Holding GmbH. And that’s where the money goes thanks to the profit transfers. For example, the investment company reported a profit of more than 925,000 euros in 2021, compared to around 904,000 euros in the previous year. And at DS Holding GmbH, Schütz is the sole owner.

At Fragrance, money also comes in through other partnerships. On “Leeroy Matata,” he said he made $25,000 from a Tiktok promotional video.

And in the meantime, other companies have also understood how they can make a profit from Schütz’s style and his followers. For example, Aldi Nord hired the influencer for an advertising video. There Fragrance praised the fresh bread of the discounters-giants on. Fragrance was also a participant in the reality format “Celebrity Big Brother” last year. He was noticed there too. Among other things, because he did not want to change his clothes – his white suit – for several days.

So Fragrance did what has gotten him far for years: be bizarre.