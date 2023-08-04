Gradient of shades of green sectorizes this village house in São Paulo

(Felipe Araújo/CASACOR)

S home 160 m² it is from a village and is the temporary home of a couple who have just returned to Brazil. Even though it was a rented property, they wanted everything to have their style and personality and that was the request for architect Ricardo Abreu, from the cast of CASACOR São Paulo.

“Green is the couple’s favorite color and it was what led to the design of the project.. Although the social environments were originally integrated, something was missing to make them more welcoming, with adequate furniture”, says Ricardo.

The rooms, which do not have side openings, are narrow and deep, which was further accentuated by the low ceilings. “It was from the geometric painting applied to the walls and ceilings that the environments were able to remain connected, but now led by a gradient in shades of green“, explains the architect.

Lighter tones were applied where there is less incidence of natural light and, as you move into the dining room and kitchen, the tone is darker and more expressive, enhanced by the large glass opening that connects with the external area. The geometrization of the painting applied to the walls and ceilings allowed the separation/integration of environments through the use of color.

There were no hydraulic alterations, demolitions or constructions, but the entire lighting project was redone. The solution adopted was to let the apparent lighting circuits, from the use of yarn covered with black fabric. “That way, we didn’t make changes to the pre-existing ceilings and we tried to enhance the apparent beams of the original construction”, says the professional.

All the original coatings have been preserved. O burnt cement floor original was recovered and the tablets on the fireplace they also received paint – the solution sought to mask the old fireplace that had taken center stage in the middle of the room, to now insert it in a new, more urban and contemporary language.

