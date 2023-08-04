Horrific revelations in Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal

Web Desk: Horrible revelations have come out in the Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal. The chief security officer used to blackmail a female student by photographing her for coming late or with a boy. According to the sources, caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, while giving a briefing, said that the retired vice chancellor of the university did not take any action on the complaints of harassment.

The students sent letters, the vice chancellor kept asking parents to call. During the Buzdar era, the chief minister’s inspection team had recommended the removal of the VC, the university’s chief security officer, a professor and employees for harassing female students, the briefing said. The caretaker chief minister raised the question in the meeting that what is the role of Tariq Bashir Cheema’s son? It was told in the briefing that Tariq Bashir Cheema had appointed a person named Ehsan Jat as an officer in the Ministry of Housing, Ehsan Jat got Tariq Cheema’s son Wali Dad Cheema addicted to ice. According to sources, both Ehsan Jat and Wali Dad used to travel together

Ehsan Jat also made many students in the university addicted to drugs. It has been said in the briefing that Tariq Bashir Cheema asked the DPO to take action against Ehsan Jat. DPO took action against Ehsan Jat, registered a case of drug recovery from Ehsan Jat and arrested him. The police did not let the name of the university appear in the case, the police tried to suppress the case of the university by filing a case against Ehsan Jat. In the briefing, it was further said that when the investigation started with Ehsan Jat, the matter spread to the university.

