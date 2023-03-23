Diego Guauque, journalist of the program ‘Seventh Day’, by Caracol TV, He recounted through social networks how he has faced the abdominal cancer he suffers, with the aim of keeping his followers informed, but also, in order to carry a message of hope and faith.

The social communicator recounted that fifteen days after starting his chemotherapy, his hair began to fall out: “I easily noticed it in the shower and when I combed my hair From one moment to the next, I began to accumulate patches on my head that were impossible to hide”.

Faced with this situation, Guauque decided “take the bull by the horns and Change of look“, so he told his hairdresser that he would make a very severe decision.

“The hairdresser started with 2, however, the patches continued. He tried 1, followed by 0.5 but the white spots wouldn’t go away. Also, my hair still frail and weak at the slightest touch of the stylist”, he continued recounting in his publication.

For this reason, his stylist told him that it was time to do ‘the sideburns’. Immediately the journalist replied with sadnessbut at the same time firmness: “Do it then, dad, without fear“.

In order to make the moment less painful, the presenter revealed that he had previously had ‘short’ haircuts, but had never been completely bald.

“The positive is that it is one less problem, a release, because the daily hair loss was beginning to turn into a boring little problem. Tease this photo and continue to smile at life for the little things we have that we only appreciate when they leave”, concluded the journalist from Seventh Day.