On the eve of the opening of the 2023 World Championship, Fabio Quartararo distilled some notes of optimism, this Thursday, March 23, during the press conference for the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Frenchman lost his title in November, in favor of Francesco Bagnaia, but he thinks he has better weapons to defend his chances, because his team has evolved his machine in the right direction. “We have made progresssaid El Diablo at Portimao, a circuit where he won last year. Maybe it’s not enough yet, but it’s good. »
Above all, Quartararo wanted more engine power, and he is not disappointed on that side, even if he would like even more. The last day of testing in Portugal in any case showed that he was not light years away from Bagnaia. “I was able to do a very good fast lap”appreciated the vice-world champion, who also worked on his side to prepare for a season with 21 Grands Prix. “Physically, I made progress compared to last year. It was the best thing to do to face the intensity which will be higher. »
Invited to give his prediction on the identity of the 2023 world champion, he did not hide behind Bagnaia, even if he recognizes that the Italian is “above all other Ducati riders” : after writing on his tablet, it was his name that he revealed.