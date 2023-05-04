“Gran Turismo” adapted live-action movie “Gran Turismo” released the first wave of trailer | Hypebeast

The well-known simulation racing game “Gran Turismo” developed by Polyphony Digital and exclusive to the Sony PlayStation platform announced the adaptation of a live-action movie of the same name, and today officially released the first movie trailer.

This film is adapted from the true story of Jann Mardenborough from game player to real racer. It describes Jann who was only 19 years old in 2011 and participated in the “Gran Turismo” game competition as an amateur – Nissan GT Academy Europe called GT Academy Trials, successfully stood out among 90,000 participants, and finally won the opportunity to participate in the Dubai 24 Hour race and a contract with Nissan Motorsport drivers. Directed by “District 9” director Neill Blomkamp, ​​the film stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and up-and-comer Archie Madekwe.