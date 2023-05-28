“Spider-Man: Across the Universe” released a new trailer with stunning visual effects | Spider-Man: Across the Universe_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Spider-Man: Across the Universe”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, the sequel “Spider-Man: Into the Universe” of the popular animation “Spider-Man: Into the Universe” has released a new trailer. Very shocking.

The recent new trailer of the film received 148.6 million multi-platform views within 24 hours after its release, surpassing the trailers of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” and “The Flash”, becoming the first-day viewership of superhero movie trailers in this summer crown. It will be released in North America on June 2.

Voice cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Ray, Shay Whigham, Karan Soni and others.

Directed by Joim dos Santos (Avatar), Cape Bowles (Spirit) and previous production production director Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord and Christopher M. Le returned to screenwriting and production, and it will be released in North America on June 2.

Little Black Spider Miles and Gwen Spider-Man return, and new characters such as Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, Spider-Punk, and Spot come on stage, traveling through more universes and embarking on more grand adventures.

The third part of the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” series will be released in North America on March 29, 2024.

Launched in 2018, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is the first film in the Spider-Verse series, co-produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment and Sony Animation, and distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, from a script by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film revolves around Marvel Comics Characters Miles Moraes/Black Spider, created by Brian McBendis and Sarah Pichelli, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber Bill, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry and Jack Johnson serve as the main voice actors.

Plans for an animated Spider-Man film co-produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were first revealed in 2014 and confirmed in April 2015. Shameik Moore and Liev Schreiber joined the cast in April 2017, while Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry signed on in June of the same year. The title was announced in December. December 2018 It will be released in the US on the 14th.

On February 25, 2019, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the 91st Academy Awards.

Miles Moraes is a high school student who admires the superhero Spider-Man in New York City very much. He has excellent knowledge of physics since he was a child, but he was reluctantly sent by his parents to study in a prestigious school in Brooklyn, “Vision Academy”. His cop father, Jefferson, especially wanted Miles to succeed and saw Spider-Man as a threat to society. Miles sneaks out of the dormitory one day after class to meet his uncle Aaron, whom he has admired since he was a child. Miles follows Aaron to a deserted area in the New York subway tunnel to spray graffiti art, and a radioactive and The spider with the number 42 on its back took a bite out of Miles’ hand. The next day, Miles discovered that his body had unprecedented powerful abilities. His hands and feet had spider-like adhesiveness, including full-body invisibility and electric attack, so he suspected that he had also become Spider-Man.

Miles went back to the tunnel to look for the body of the spider that bit him, but was attracted by the sound of fighting from the depths of the tunnel, and walked into the experiment site of the Alchemy Company, and accidentally found a huge super particle machine. collider. New York City crime lord Wilson Fisk, as the builder of the collider, attempted to launch the collider to open the multiverse because of his grievances with Spider-Man, which indirectly caused his wife and children to be frightened and kept away from him in a car accident. Bring back his wife and children who are in other universes. Spider-Man tried to destroy the collider after rescuing Miles, and fought against Fisk’s two executors, the Green Goblin and the Stalker. During the process, he interfered with the launch process and caused an explosion. The Green Goblin was crushed to death in the rubble, and the seriously injured Spider-Man gave Miles the only flash drive that could shut down and destroy the collider, and entrusted him with the task of shutting down the collider. After the anxious Myers agreed to him, he hid in the distance and watched helplessly as Fisk beat Spider-Man to death. When he escaped, he was hunted down by stalkers, but he escaped home by chance. After the news of Spider-Man’s death was announced, the whole New York was cast a sad shadow.

After Spider-Man’s funeral, Miles bought a Spider-Man costume, but accidentally broke the flash drive when he tried to test his abilities. When he came to Spider-Man’s grave to apologize, he met Peter B. Parker, from A down-and-out middle-aged Spider-Man from another universe. Under Miles’ persuasion, Peter reluctantly agreed to be his mentor, trying to find a way to restart the collider and go home. Since the flash drive was damaged, he had to accompany Miles to sneak into the headquarters of the Alchemy Company to steal relevant data. But Olivia Octavius, the scientist who developed the collider for Fisk, ran into them. She revealed that if Peter continued to stay in this universe, his body would continue to deteriorate to death, and then he appeared in the form of Doctor Octavia to attack . The two tried to steal her computer mainframe, but Doctor Octopus pursued them until the “Female Spider-Man” Gwen Stacy, who also came from another universe, rescued them and let them escape successfully. The group then went to meet Spider-Man’s aunt, May Parker, and learned that there were three other Spider-Man from different universes who were also affected by the collider and came here: Shadow Spider-Man, Penny who drove the mechanical armor, Parker and Pigman.

After all the Spider-Man got together, they successfully repaired the flash drive, but because everyone had a problem of continuous physical deterioration, everyone began to face the choice of who had to stay and destroy the collider. Miles originally volunteered to help, but he was still Questioned by others for not learning to control. Frustrated, Miles left a letter for Aaron who was not at home, but the stalker entered the residence shortly after, and Miles, who relied on invisibility to hide, discovered that the stalker’s true identity was Aaron. Miles was accidentally followed by stalkers when he fled back to May’s house to report, and Fisk’s subordinates, including Scorpion and Tombstone, broke into the house collectively. When other Spider-Man tried to deal with it, Miles was cornered by the stalker, so he could only take off his mask to persuade his uncle to surrender. Aaron was unable to attack his beloved nephew, and was shot by Fisk as a burden when his conscience found out. Miles could only carry Aaron to an empty alley and watch him die, but received the police The informed Jefferson walked into the alley to find Aaron’s body. Peter decided to stay and help the others escape. Before leaving, everyone tied Miles to a chair in the dormitory, hoping that he would not continue to interfere.

Miles, who was tied up in the dormitory, heard that Jefferson outside the door was going to tell Aaron about his death. After hearing his father’s good intentions for him, Miles found himself and instantly grasped the ability to escape. Immediately go to Mei’s house to make a black uniform. Peter and his party came to the collider to wait for the opportunity, but were ambushed by a large number of enemies. The activation of the collider caused a multiverse squeeze phenomenon in New York, Miles came to support in time, and all Spider-Man joined forces to defeat Doctor Octopus, Scorpion and Tombstone. Miles decides to be alone in the rear, letting Penny, Pigman, Shadow Spider-Man, Gwen and Peter return to their respective universes, but Fisk once again missed the opportunity to bring back his family, and in a rage he hit Miles who was alone against him . But seeing his father watching from afar, Miles gets back on his feet and defeats Fisk with his electric power, throwing him out to press the panic button and running the flash drive to completely destroy the collider. Afterwards, Fisk and all his subordinates were arrested. After Miles met his father briefly as Spider-Man, he was hailed as a new hero by New Yorkers.

After this adventure, Miles found himself and accepted his due responsibilities, reconciled with his father and accompanied him to draw graffiti commemorating his uncle Aaron. The others return to their worlds and lives; Peter returns to his own universe to improve his life and reunite with his ex-wife Mary Jane. Kwan falls in love with Miles after this adventure, and then finds a way to travel back to Miles’ universe. At the same time, in another universe, Miguel O’Hara, the future Spider-Man in New York in 2099, learned of the crisis of the multiverse through the artificial intelligence assistant Laila, and obtained a bracelet-type space-time dimension shuttle instrument . He decides to do his first test, traveling through time to Universe 67, the “beginning of everything”, and getting into an argument with the local Spider-Man over “who points the finger first”.

