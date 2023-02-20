Home Entertainment Grasso: “Maserati and the return to the future. Six electric models by 2025, so we change pace”
Entertainment

Grasso: “Maserati and the return to the future. Six electric models by 2025, so we change pace”

by admin
Grasso: “Maserati and the return to the future. Six electric models by 2025, so we change pace”

ROME – Innovation, brand value and future. Actually “Back to the Future”. Definition by Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati who told us about the new course of the made in Italy luxury and sportsmanship brand.

Grasso arrived in Modena in 2019 from experiences other than cars. He was CEO of Converse, a brand of the Nike group where he previously held various leadership roles.

See also  "The Penthouse 3" the scene of the collapse of the Hera building is actually a real accident scene video! The audience continues to criticize, the production team apologizes urgently-KSD Korean Star Network (Korean drama)

You may also like

The Macallan releases a new range of single...

There must be 3 good attitudes to welcome...

Volvo Recharge, finally on display the car that...

Jonathan Majors refuses to go back and watch...

Grand Seiko Launches New Hi-Beat GMT Model “Yukigesho”...

Goldwin x KAPTAIN SUNSHINE New Joint GORE-TEX Jacket...

“Disco Boy”, the only Italian in competition in...

A hundred troupes and a hundred horns sing...

COS x LINDA FARROW Joint Sunglasses Collection

Jayson Tatum Releases Jordan Tatum 1, His First...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy