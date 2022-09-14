Home Entertainment Gucci x adidas Gazelle Releases New Colorway
Gucci x adidas Gazelle Releases New Colorway

The cooperation between Gucci and adidas continues. Following the launch of the 2022 autumn series “Exquisite Gucci” new products, this time we ushered in shoe news, releasing two retro-style adidas Gazelle joint new colors.

The green, red and white color matching that debuted this time, as well as the special brown presbyopic shape with the beauty of the 1980s, actually surfaced in February. The contrasting colors on the vamp are in camel suede and coke. Under the balance of the sugar-colored soles, it presents a just right casual atmosphere; while the printed shoes also grasp the proportion of sports style and luxurious texture, and give full play to the characteristics of boutique and sports brands.

Gucci x adidas Gazelle new color has been listed on the Gucci website and store, each pair is priced at £575; however, another shoe with red and green lines on a black background in the picture has not yet been released, and no relevant news has been obtained. Interested Readers may wish to pay more attention.

