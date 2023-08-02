Home » Guinness Denies Record Break: Dao Lang’s ‘Raksha Haishi’ Falls Short of Global Viewership
Recently, the online broadcast of Dao Lang’s new song “Luocha Haishi” reached 8 billion times on the global network, directly surpassing the world record of 5.5 billion times for the Spanish divine song “Despacito” released in 2017.

In this regard, the official Guinness World Records refuted the rumors today, saying: no application has been received, and the Guinness Book of Records has not been broken.

According to the official introduction of Guinness World Records, the song “Despacito” broke the record of “Most Viewed MV on YouTube” (6.7 billion plays, 2020), and has been played 8.3 billion times by “Baby Shark” in 2021 break the record.

Netizens also commented on this: “In the Internet age, it is too easy to spread rumors.”

A few days ago, Dao Lang, who had been silent for a long time, returned with his new album “Folk Song Liao Zai,” and swept the social network with a song “Raksha Haishi”.

Since its launch on July 19, “Luocha Haishi” has continuously occupied the top spot on the new song charts, hot song charts, and popularity index charts on major music platforms.

As soon as the song was released, countless netizens speculated about the allusions in the lyrics and the object of Dao Lang’s creation. Some people say that Dao Lang used “Raksha Haishi” to scold Na Ying secretly because Na Ying scolded him, saying that his songs are all listened to by farmers.

In fact, Na Ying talked about Dao Lang in an interview when she was a judge. Her original words were: “If Dao Lang and Liu Huan stood at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games and sang at the same time, I would definitely listen to Liu Huan’s instead of Dao Lang’s. Dao Lang’s The song does not have an aesthetic point of view, it is Dao Lang’s sales, I shut up again, none of us have sold him, but we can’t rely on sales alone.”

Na Ying’s evaluation can be regarded as a pertinent point of view, but it was later interpreted one-sidedly by major media. In subsequent interviews, Dao Lang did not have any public objections to Na Ying’s evaluation. On the contrary, he refuted the reporter who provoked the incident. From his point of view, he refuted the rumors for Na Ying.

But it still can’t stop the speculation and over-interpretation of various netizens and media.

