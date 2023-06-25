Home » Gunmen shoot dead Sikh man in Pakistan
Entertainment

Gunmen shoot dead Sikh man in Pakistan

by admin
Gunmen shoot dead Sikh man in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen shot dead a member of the Pakistani Sikh minority in an overnight attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police said Sunday.

Gauher Khan, a local police officer, said the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, looked like a targeted killing. Police were still investigating the motive, Khan said.

The assailants shot Singh as he was returning home from a suburban area, and fled the scene.

It was the third attack on a member of the Sikh community so far this year in Pakistan. Last month, several assailants shot dead Sardar Singh from a vehicle in the eastern town of Lahore. In April, Dayal Singh was shot dead in Peshawar. In the same city in May 2022, two members of the Sikh community were killed by gunmen.

Most Sikhs immigrated to neighboring India in 1947, the year British control of the subcontinent ended and Pakistan was created as a homeland for the region’s Muslims. Thousands of Sikhs remained in Pakistan, where they generally live in peace. But sporadic attacks against minority Sikhs, Christians and the Ahmadi sect have continued.

See also  The survival game Once Human is confirmed to participate in PGS, and the domestic weirdness goes abroad! _world_player_play

You may also like

Women and girls in all their diversity in...

With a snowfall, the season began on the...

There are signs of slow economic growth

stories of women who say everything with their...

“Competing to Create the Future” | Mengmeng Cup...

Guatemalans go to the polls to elect president...

The bird that flies to the Arctic and...

USA opens Gold Cup with 1-1 draw against...

Celebrate the Asian Games Gather Fireworks Boom Future...

A quagmire | Profile

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy