Gunmen shoot dead Sikh man in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen shot dead a member of the Pakistani Sikh minority in an overnight attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police said Sunday.

Gauher Khan, a local police officer, said the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, looked like a targeted killing. Police were still investigating the motive, Khan said.

The assailants shot Singh as he was returning home from a suburban area, and fled the scene.

It was the third attack on a member of the Sikh community so far this year in Pakistan. Last month, several assailants shot dead Sardar Singh from a vehicle in the eastern town of Lahore. In April, Dayal Singh was shot dead in Peshawar. In the same city in May 2022, two members of the Sikh community were killed by gunmen.

Most Sikhs immigrated to neighboring India in 1947, the year British control of the subcontinent ended and Pakistan was created as a homeland for the region’s Muslims. Thousands of Sikhs remained in Pakistan, where they generally live in peace. But sporadic attacks against minority Sikhs, Christians and the Ahmadi sect have continued.

