They release a businessman who had been kidnapped in Chía

The merchant had been reported missing on June 21. However, members of the National Police Gaula reported that the man was found alive while traveling in a vehicle on a road in Cundinamarca.

The last whereabouts of the merchant was the Fontanar de Chía shopping center where he had arrived from Medellín to celebrate Father’s Day that weekend with his family. However, that same day around 4:00 in the afternoon, the man was approached in the food court of that place by alleged police officers who escorted him to the exit.

Once there, they forced him to get into a private vehicle and then he was kidnapped.

