Guo Caijie leather jacket and silk scarf modern literature and art Tang Xiaotian Ji Lingchen gentleman handsome_white

Original title: Guo Caijie’s leather jacket and silk scarf are modern and artistic Tang Xiaotian Ji Lingchen is a gentleman and handsome

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/text) A few days ago, Guo Caijie, Tang Xiaotian, Ji Lingchen and others appeared in Shanghai to attend the opening event of the video exhibition held by a Paris fashion brand. Guo Caijie wore a black leather jacket with a white shirt and red silk scarf, modern and artistic; Tang Xiaotian appeared in a white vacuum suit, stylish and handsome; Ji Lingchen wore a navy blue coat with a blue shirt and red silk scarf, a gentleman and handsome.

During the interview, Guo Caijie shared her fashion experience. She said that she came to the exhibition today, so the styling is mainly neat and relaxed, and she is looking forward to the video exhibition.

Speaking of recent work arrangements, Guo Caijie revealed the music plan, there will be live performances in April and May, and the new album has been prepared for 7 months, "It takes time to polish, everyone can look forward to it." Tang Xiaotian Amway's upcoming new drama "Legend of Yun Xiang", Ji Lingchen revealed that he will join the filming group in May, and currently he will focus on filming.

