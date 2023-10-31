Halloween 2023, when is it celebrated and what happens on the night of October 31st?

It is unquestionably and conspicuously Halloween, for about ten years in Italy too and more and more. For weeks every commercial space has been flooded with pumpkins, costumes and sweets. Accessories that seem essential to be able to bask in the local version of the most American party there is. We’re all ready to carve pumpkins and run around the neighborhood with the kids, even if we’re not (yet) clear where the pumpkin comes from. Trick or Treat?

In order not to remain stuck in front of the pantry trying to recover something good and not disappoint either the little ones in the neighborhood or the tired and cold parents who accompany them, Italians google. We have seen over and over again how to celebrate Halloween in American films and series: with wonderful costumes and make-up they run from one garden to another, all decorated with installations worthy of a branch of Disneyland. We try, even if the American aesthetic it is very far from our reality of clothes bundled up under jackets and bells that mostly ring in vain, that neighbors ready to welcome little ones with spider-shaped sweets remain a rarity.

Think you know everything about Halloween? The guide to explain the true story to children

What is the true meaning of Halloween?

The origin of the word is simple, Halloween or Hallowe’en dates back to around 1745, is of Christian origin and literally means “evening of the Saints” and derives from the Scottish term All Hallows’ Eve, “All Hallows’ Eve”. There are several explanations of the origin of Halloween: some bring it back to a celebration dedicated to Pomonathe Roman goddess of seeds and fruits, someone else ai Parentalbecause according to the Roman liturgical calendar, November 2nd is celebrated as the day of the dead.

But the most probable origin it is the Celtic festival of Samhain, which means «end of summer». According to the ancient Celtic calendar, the beginning of the new year was October 31st. It is also probable that the Christian holiday of All Saints was set on November 1st – in 840 by Pope Gregory IV – to create continuity between the Christian holiday and the pagan rite.

Solved the doubt of why we are here, the research focuses on what to do on Halloween night. Here’s what we want to know, after having more or less remembered why, in addition to the American myth and marketing, we are about to leave the house at first dark picking up sweets that we won’t even know where to put. This is how chat rooms and neighborhood associations are mobilised, expeditions are organized between classmates. And for some years even the parishes have been celebrating, even if they are beaten by the otherwise silent ones International Association of Exorcists which every year in this period warns the faithful against the “Devil’s party”. In online searches they follow the desperate race for the scariest trickwhich we optimistically think can remedy the perhaps not exactly unforgettable costume, and the best memes to wish “Happy Halloween”. In short, Happy Halloween! Whatever that means.

