M3 processors and new Macs: here are the news from Apple

Listen to the audio version of the article

A new iMac, a more powerful MacBook Pro and the new M3 processors: these are the new products from Apple, presented during the night in Cupertino. An event that comes about a month and a half after the launch of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. More or less expected announcements, which confirm how the Californian giant’s race for ever more powerful processors is now customary .

The new series of chips is based on advanced 3-nanometer manufacturing technology (which should allow for more efficient handling of graphics processing, according to Apple. The base model has eight main cores, plus 10 cores for graphics.But the company also announced the high-end M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

Clearly, the new MacBook Pro models (with 14-inch screen) will use the new processors, and the prices will be as follows: the least expensive model costs 2,049 euros (1,919 euros for the Education sector); The 14″ MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip is available starting from 2,599 euros. While the 16-inch version is available starting from 3,099 euros. The technology of the new chips, as explained by Apple during the event, will make the new laptops more powerful while maintaining 22 hours of battery life.

Chip, US-China escalation. What role for the EU?

The new iMac

As mentioned, the Cupertino giant also presented a new version of its 24-inch iMac desktop computer, with the new M3 chips. Just on the iMac it must be said that it is the only Mac to skip the M2 generation, going directly from the M1 chip to the M3. The company said the new version is twice as fast as the previous one and offers better graphics performance. The new model is available in several colors, including pink, green and silver. It remains, arguably, the best-designed desktop computer on the market.

If you are expecting significant news, however, you will probably be disappointed. Because the real news is in fact the processor, which for Apple is 35% faster than the M1 chip for normal processing tasks and 65% better for graphics. The M3 Pro chip has four additional main processing cores, including a 12-core design. It also has up to 18 graphics cores. While the M3 Max increases both main processing and graphics cores, resulting in a design with 16 main cores and up to 40 graphics cores.