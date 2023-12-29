Halvor Egner Granerud private: girlfriend, family, naked youth sin! This is how Norway’s ski jumping star ticks

Halvor Egner Granerud is the Norwegian star in the ski jumping World Cup and won the Four Hills Tournament for the first time in 2023. In his private life he lives happily with his girlfriend Karoline Nilsen in Trondheim. But it wasn’t just for her that the winter athlete took off his clothes completely.

Halvor Egner Granerud is the high flyer in Norway Ski jumping team, won the overall World Cup in 2022/2023. But how does the top athlete actually live away from the hill?

Halvor Egner Granerud has already won the overall World Cup and the Four Hills Tournament

Halvor Egner Granerud was born on May 26, 1996 in Oslo. He attended the Wang Toppidrett Sports School in his hometown. He had great success as a ski jumper in his youth when he won the gold medal with the Norwegian team at the Junior World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan in 2015. He made his World Cup debut in December that same year, but his big breakthrough didn’t come until five years later, when he celebrated his first eleven World Cup victories in the 2020/11 season and became the overall World Cup winner at the end of the winter. Since then, Granerud has been an integral part of the world‘s best and crowned his career so far with the Four Hills Tournament victory in 2023.

Halvor Egner Granerud is privately in a relationship with girlfriend Karoline Nilsen

Things are also going great for Halvor Egner Granerud in his private life. As the “Abendzeitung München” writes, among others, he has been living in Trondheim with his girlfriend Karoline Nilsen since 2019. Granerud regularly posts pictures on his Instagram channel in which the two can be seen, for example, attending a concert or restaurant together. Karoline and Halvor’s parents Marit Egner and Svein Granerud supported Norway Winter sports-Star already as a spectator in winter Ski jumping.

Norway’s ski jumping star has a famous great-grandfather

Another famous member of his family is Halvor’s great-grandfather Thorbjörn Egner. The children’s book author, who died in 1990, invented the characters Karius and Baktus, well-known in Norway, to encourage boys and girls to brush their teeth. Halvor himself also has a heart for children. During the corona pandemic, he worked part-time in a kindergarten in Trondheim in 2020. “Halvor is great. The boys and girls were really happy with him,” said director Theresa Dahl, according to consistent media reports. “As a competitive athlete, all days are somehow the same. I wanted to do something different. Something that I could imagine doing after my career,” said Halvor about his second job. Granerud does not yet have any children of his own.

Halvor Egner Granerud jumped naked from the jump

Halvor Egner Granerud gained fame not only through his sporting successes, but also through a youthful sin. As a 16-year-old, he once jumped naked from the 60-meter jump in Midtstuen near Oslo. To this day there are recordings that… According to reports It is said to have been created after a barbecue with friends and can be seen on YouTube. “That was the funniest day in my life as a ski jumper. It was a lot of fun, but that’s in the past. There are no further stunts planned,” he said according to “Bild” in the 2020/21 season. So far, Granerud has kept his word and has always appeared clothed at competitions. The Norwegian drew attention to himself in 2013 with another spectacular jump. Almost at the same time as four other ski jumpers, he threw himself from the legendary Holmenkollen ski jump in Oslo. There are still recordings of this on the official website YouTube channel of the International Ski Federation FIS. Halvor Egner Granerud has always had courage.

