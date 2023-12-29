Ansible: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

An update to the IT security alert for a known vulnerability has been released for Ansible. You can find out what affected users can do here.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published an update on December 29th, 2023 to a security vulnerability for Ansible that became known on June 25th, 2021. The security vulnerability affects the operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Debian Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux and open source Ansible.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Debian Security Advisory DLA-3695 (As of December 28, 2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for Ansible – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,1

Remote attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that can change over time are taken into account in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the threat of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.5.

Ansible Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Ansible is software for automating cloud provisioning, configuration management and application deployment.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Ansible to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) referencing system by the individual serial number CVE-2021-3620.

Systems affected by the Ansible vulnerability at a glance

Operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source Ansible (cpe:/a:open_source:ansible)

General measures for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3695 vom 2023-12-28 (29.12.2023)

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:3178-1 vom 2022-09-08 (09.09.2022)

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:4152-1 vom 2021-12-22 (23.12.2021)

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4848 vom 2021-11-29 (30.11.2021)

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4750 vom 2021-11-19 (22.11.2021)

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4703 vom 2021-11-16 (17.11.2021)

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4582 vom 2021-11-10 (11.11.2021)

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3871 vom 2021-10-14 (15.10.2021)

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3874 vom 2021-10-14 (15.10.2021)

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3872 vom 2021-10-14 (15.10.2021)

Red Hat Customer Portal vom 2021-06-24 (25.06.2021)

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 1975767 from 2021-06-24 (25.06.2021)

Version history of this security alert

This is the 10th version of this IT security advisory for Ansible. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

June 25, 2021 – Initial version

October 15, 2021 – New updates from Red Hat added

October 27, 2021 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2021-71FF867094, FEDORA-2021-0E7910E389

11/11/2021 – New updates from Red Hat added

November 17, 2021 – New updates from Red Hat added

November 22, 2021 – New updates from Red Hat added

November 30, 2021 – New updates from Red Hat added

12/23/2021 – New updates from SUSE added

09/09/2022 – New updates from SUSE added

12/29/2023 – New updates from Debian added

