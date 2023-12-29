ADUC – Health – Article

From next January 23rd you will be able to enroll (year 2024-2025) at the so-called made in Italy high school. One more high school address whose function we really didn’t understand. Let’s read and reread what was published by the ministry:

“… will provide students with the opportunity to delve into the historical, geographical, artistic and cultural scenarios of the industrial development and productive fabric of our country, but also to project themselves into the future with a solid basic education especially in the economic, legal and technological…”.

….. but we just can’t understand what’s different compared to high schools like classical and scientific, for example. Or perhaps that the “traditional” high schools are not set up and do not pursue the same objectives that the Minister of Education and Merit indicates?

Perhaps Should this high school produce mature young people with a greater Italian spirit and heart than the others? Perhapsgiven that we are talking about a high school and not a degree course, and that the majority of mature students continue their studies, the latter will have a greater Italian spirit in choosing their subsequent studies… and that there does not seem to be a university of made in Italy to train students as needed until the end of their studies? Or, those few who will not continue on to universitywill they have some sort of different legal recognition like technical and professional institutes? And even if anyone believes such a thing, Is it better to have mature people do it rather than graduates for the desired diffusion of Made in Italy throughout the world that the minister advocates? Or maybe Will these mature people be stand-men for Italy’s commercial and tourist initiatives in the world, like anyone else who didn’t graduate from the Made in Italy high school?

Questions and questions to which we believe that the current lack of answers will correspond to the uselessness experienced in a few years.

The ministry says that this new high school is part of the school reform… which one? Because – in the meantime – there are still high schools (and not only) that when the heating breaks, the students are forced to go on strike to have it fixed. And there is school construction which, at more or less fixed intervals, some point out as dramatic. And then the teachers, who are always missing and are paid ridiculous amounts…. in short, the world of school that we all know, including the ministry, and from which we cannot find solutions.

Perhaps, however, for the Ministry of Education and Merit, the labels/propaganda of a presumed superior culture are more important, even if they are subject to misleading advertising…

