On the 26th, “Ten Media” issued a statement denying that Han Hong supported Xu Kaicheng. Hanhong Studio reposted and wrote: “Resolutely resist all malicious slander and false rumors, the Internet is not an extrajudicial place! Please delete the infringing content immediately after disseminating relevant infringing content after seeing this statement, to avoid the spread of infringing content. information and lead to related lawsuits.”

The legal statement reads: “Ms. Han Hong does not know Xu Moumou. The content on the Internet about Han Hong’s support for Xu Moumou is related to user forgery, and has nothing to do with Ms. Han Hong herself.”

It is reported that recently someone P-picture Han Hongfa strongly supported Xu Kaicheng. Later, some netizens pointed out that this picture was too fake, and even mistyped Xu Kaicheng’s name as “Xu Kaipin”.

Original title: Han Hongfang denies supporting Xu Kaicheng: I don’t know Xu Moumou’s screenshot is a PS forgery

