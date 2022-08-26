Home Entertainment Han Hongfang denies supporting Xu Kaicheng: not knowing the Internet is not a place outside the law jqknews
Entertainment

Han Hongfang denies supporting Xu Kaicheng: not knowing the Internet is not a place outside the law jqknews

by admin
Han Hongfang denies supporting Xu Kaicheng: not knowing the Internet is not a place outside the law jqknews

On the 26th, “Ten Media” issued a statement denying that Han Hong supported Xu Kaicheng. Hanhong Studio reposted and wrote: “Resolutely resist all malicious slander and false rumors, the Internet is not an extrajudicial place! Please delete the infringing content immediately after disseminating relevant infringing content after seeing this statement, to avoid the spread of infringing content. information and lead to related lawsuits.”

The legal statement reads: “Ms. Han Hong does not know Xu Moumou. The content on the Internet about Han Hong’s support for Xu Moumou is related to user forgery, and has nothing to do with Ms. Han Hong herself.”

It is reported that recently someone P-picture Han Hongfa strongly supported Xu Kaicheng. Later, some netizens pointed out that this picture was too fake, and even mistyped Xu Kaicheng’s name as “Xu Kaipin”.

Original title: Han Hongfang denies supporting Xu Kaicheng: I don’t know Xu Moumou’s screenshot is a PS forgery

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

See also  Energia Mini, the electric shock at the Munich Motor Show

You may also like

Student Film Festival Documentary Special Unit Screening and...

sacai teamed up with MADSAKI and Schott to...

A Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport for the...

What’s your favorite episode? Where does your favorite...

Textiles at risk: with the energy shock, production...

The movie “The End of the Sea is...

The large-scale cultural tourism program “Home Between Landscapes”...

COURVOISIER’s new brand image shines in the world...

Liu Wen officially serves as TORY BURCH brand...

A rap to save lives in case of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy