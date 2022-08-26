[NTD, Beijing, August 25, 2022]According to the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics, more than 70% of economists expect the United States to fall into a recession next year.

The National Association for Business Economics (NABE) survey report released on August 22 showed that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to curb inflation while avoiding a recession in the U.S. economy.

Of the 198 economists who participated in the survey, 72 percent expect a recession in the U.S. by the middle of next year. 19% said the U.S. is already in a recession, and 20% don’t think there will be a recession before the second half of next year.

Another about 73% of economists said they have little or no confidence that the Fed will keep inflation at 2% over the next two years without causing a recession.

JP Morgan, the largest bank in the United States, has released a report saying that while the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to curb inflation, the danger of recession is increasing, and now the danger of economic recession has exceeded the risk of inflation.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in July that the central bank can still control inflation without triggering a recession, but he also acknowledged that the road is getting narrower.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Shi Jin

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/25/a103510327.html