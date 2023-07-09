Happy Independence Day! What is celebrated every July 9 in Argentina

1816 – INDEPENDENCE DAY. This Sunday, July 9, is a holiday in Argentina since it is a very special day for the country: a new anniversary of Independence Day is celebrated, which was declared in the Congress of Tucumán. The historic feat took place in the Casa de Tucumán in 1816. Here we tell you how it happened.

The Independence Day of Argentina is celebrated in commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the country that took place on Tuesday, July 9, 1816 in the house of Francisca Bazán de Laguna, declared a Historical Monument in 1941.

On July 9, 1816, the deputies of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata met in San Miguel de Tucumán in a Congress and declared their independence from the Spanish government. In this way, after the political process initiated with the May Revolution of 1810, a desire for autonomy was assumed for the first time.

July 9, 1816: Independence Day

The historic house of Tucumán was built in 1760. It belonged to an important local family, that of Francisca Bazán, wife of Miguel Laguna, and it had several rooms, patios that connected them, and its only ornament were Solomonic columns located on the sides of the house. front door.

After being the seat of the Congress where Independence was declared, it was rented for the printing press of the army, the Telegraph service and the Federal Court. In 1941 it was declared a historical monument. It currently functions as a museum and is the traditional center of the celebrations for the Declaration of Independence.

More ephemeris

1853 – NATIONAL CONSTITUTION. Thirteen of the 14 provinces of the Argentine Confederation swear to the National Constitution approved by the Constituent Congress of the city of Santa Fe and promulgated on May 1, 1853. It was rejected by the province of Buenos Aires, which separated from the confederation and formed the State of Buenos Aires until 1859.

1859 – FREE AND SOVEREIGN. Spain signs the peace and friendship treaty with Argentina, by which it recognizes for the first time the independence and sovereignty of the Argentine State.

1916 – THE MILL. The El Molino building, headquarters of the historic confectionery and party hall that bears that name, is inaugurated and is located on the corner of Callao and Rivadavia avenues in Buenos Aires, in front of the National Congress. It is an icon of art nouveau architecture in the city of Buenos Aires.

1916 – CONMEBOL. The South American Football Confederation is created on the occasion of a tournament played by Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. The South American National Team Championship, the precedent of the Copa América, was held at the Gimnasia y Esgrima stadiums in Buenos Aires and Racing Club and was won by Uruguay, seconded by Argentina.

1935 – ISABEL SARLI. The actress, star and model Hilda Isabel Gorrindo Sarli was born in the Entre Ríos city of Concordia, who with the artistic name of Isabel “Coca” Sarli is considered a sexual symbol of 20th century Argentine cinema. Throughout her career, she has won a Silver Condor Award and made 35 films.

Isabel and Isabelita Sarli.

1935 – MERCEDES SOSA. Singer Mercedes Sosa, a figure of Argentine folklore and popular music and winner of six Latin Grammy Awards, was born in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán. She recorded more than 35 studio albums.

1956 – TOM HANKS. The actor and film producer Thomas “Tom” Jeffrey Hanks, winner of two Oscars, four Golden Globes and two Emmys, was born in the city of Concord (California, USA). He has filmed more than 50 films, including the hits Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, The Green Mile and Saving Private Ryan.

Tom Hanks

2007 – HISTORICAL SNOW. Unusual weather conditions together with a wave of polar cold cause a snowfall in the city and province of Buenos Aires, whose population was surprised by a phenomenon that last occurred on June 22, 1918.

2011 – FACUNDO CABRAL. In the middle of a tour of Central America, hitmen assassinate Argentine singer-songwriter and writer Facundo Cabral at the age of 78 in Guatemala City. In 1996 the artist was declared a “world messenger of peace” by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

2019 – FERNANDO DE LA RÚA. At the age of 81, former president Fernando De la Rúa dies in Buenos Aires, who in 2001 resigned from his mandate in the midst of a severe economic crisis and a social outbreak that left 39 dead due to cases of illegal repression. De la Rúa, from the Radical Civic Union, was the first head of government of the autonomous city of Buenos Aires (1996-1999).

Fernando de la Rúa, before submitting his resignation. (D&N)

Other ephemeris

1940.- II World War: British aviation bombs Hamburg and other cities in response to attacks on British ships and Canal ports.

1943.- Operation “Husky” begins, the Allied landing in Sicily, with the participation of George Patton and Bernard Montgomery.

1944.- British and Canadian troops occupy the left bank of Caen (France), in the “Charnwood” operation.

1971.- Henry Kissinger, National Security Adviser, begins a secret trip to Beijing to prepare for President Richard Nixon’s visit to China the following year.

1978.- Bolivia holds presidential elections, the first in 12 years, in which General Juan Pereda claims victory and ends up seizing power by force.

1994.- Kim Jong II is confirmed successor to his father, the recently deceased North Korean president Kim il-Sung.

1996.- Nelson Mandela initiates the first state visit of a South African president to the United Kingdom.

1997.- The largest summit in the history of NATO concludes in Madrid with the signing of a treaty with Ukraine and the integration agreement with Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

2004.- The International Court of Justice rules that the wall that Israel is building in the West Bank is illegal and must be destroyed.

2006.- Italy is proclaimed champion of the World Cup in Germany by beating France on penalties.

2007.- The assault on the Red Mosque in Islamabad (Pakistan) begins, in which Islamic fundamentalists held hundreds of students hostage. Between 100 and 300 people die.

2008.- Iran successfully launches a modified Shihab-3 missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers.

2011.- The Republic of South Sudan is born, the result of the division of Sudan.

2017.- Iraq recaptures Mosul after three years occupied by the Islamic State.

2021.- The Cuban formulation Abdala, with an efficacy of 92.2% in clinical trials, becomes the first vaccine against covid-19 in Latin America.

BIRTHS

1835.- Tomás Estrada Palma, Cuban politician.

1935.- Mercedes Sosa, Argentine singer.

1937.- David Hockney, British painter of “Pop Art”.

1947.- Orenthal James “OJ” Simpson, American football player.

1951.- Chris Cooper, American actor.

1956.- Tom Hanks, American actor.

1960.- Wanda Vázquez, former governor of Puerto Rico.

1964.- Courtney Love, American singer.

DEATHS

1932.- King Camp Gillette, American inventor of the disposable razor.

1977.- Alice S. Paul, American suffragette leader.

1980.- Vinicius de Moraes, Brazilian musician, composer and poet.

1990.- Luis G. Basurto, Mexican playwright.

2002.- Rod Steiger, American actor.

2004.- Jean Lefebvre, French actor.

2015.- Saud al Faisal, Saudi politician and diplomat.

2017.- Francisca Rico Martínez, “Paquita Rico”, Spanish actress and singer.

2019.- Fernando de la Rúa, former Argentine president.

2019.- Ross Perot, American billionaire.

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

