“Happy Liaozhai: Three Lives Immersive Edition” Happy Twist New Play Hangzhou Premiere-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

“Happy Liaozhai: Three Lives Immersive Edition” Happy Twist New Play Hangzhou Premiere

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-22 16:05

Walking through the underworld road will sublimate your soul, and make a bowl of Mengpo soup to keep you forgetting your worries. Hei Wuchang’s hip hop ignited the audience, watched Yan Wang Ye perform the required Boss class, come to an impromptu rap, and then comment on the ups and downs of the world‘s various art troupes, all of which are talents.

On the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival, Happy Twist’s blockbuster new drama “Happy Liaozhai: Three Lives Immersive Edition” this year had an internal audition in Hangzhou. This thrilling and hilarious environmental drama interpreting the classic Liaozhai classics in the twist style, with its fresh Chinese fantasy The themes and the rich and ingenious performances caused a wave of ticket purchases, and many venues were sold out. This time, Hangzhou will start its premiere during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday and continue until July 9th.

Twist style interprets Liaozhai classics, Pu Songling-style scholarly injustice is reproduced in the theater, deep meaning is self-evident in the baggage, magical realism theme, Hades comes to make decisions for the group of ghosts, ghost jokes are easy to come by, the whole process is full of jokes, you must not miss one burden.

Performance time: June 21-July 9

Venue: Hangzhou Happy Twist Theater

