Subsidy for energy costs: EUR 410 for newly self-employed

The energy cost subsidy for energy-intensive companies should be able to be combined with the Electricity Price Compensation Act 2022 (SAG). The energy cost subsidy should apply to those new self-employed people who had compulsory or health insurance under the GSVG throughout the period from February to December 2022, provided that the monthly contribution basis for December 2022 does not reach the maximum contribution basis of EUR 6,615. A one-off credit to the contribution account is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The economic committee also gave the green light for tightening sanctions in the event of a violation of the obligation to stockpile oil. This should significantly increase the penalties for importers who are obliged to stockpile.

An application by the NEOS for a complete exit from Russian gas was postponed, as was a demand by the FPÖ for a sales tax exemption for photovoltaic systems on the balcony.

