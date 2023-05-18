Harrison Ford brings artificial intelligence to the Cannes Film Festival with “Indiana Jones”

Harrison Ford wears the “artificial intelligence” to the Cannes Film Festival. Yes, it will do so with the screening of a new installment of Indiana Jones. In this case with the fifth film in the saga, “El dial del destino”.

Just as in 2022, the so-called “festival of festivals” had embraced Tom Cruise with his “Top Gun: Maverick”, this year it’s harrison ford’s turn who steps on the red carpet in Cannes with “Indy” and alongside contemporary films such as Nani Moretti, Wes Anderson, Alice Rohrwacher, Pedro Almodóvar, Hirokazu Kore Eda, Michel Gondry, Catherine Corsini, Hong Sang-soo, Jessica Hausner Valerie Donzelli , Todd Haynes, among others

Harrison Ford in a scene from Indiana Jones that premiered at Cannes 2023.

Before Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp premiered his latest film at Cannes.

Within this framework of Cannes, this new installment of Indiana Jones has another protagonist: “artificial intelligence”. Wearing it, the paleontologist played by Harrison Ford will have a somewhat rejuvenated appearance. In this regard, the actor, now 80 years old, gave some details in a recent interview: “This is my real face… at that age. Producers have an artificial intelligence program and you can review every movie that Lucasfilm owns, because I did several for them. They have all this footage, including a movie that didn’t come out. I put little dots on my face, say the words and they do what will be seen on the screen.”

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the co-star of the new Indiana Jones saga.

According to James Mangold –director of this fifth Indiana Jones–, the story of the film that will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival begins in 1944, with the protagonist trapped in a castle full of Nazis. This framework forced the production to consider the rejuvenation of the features of Harrison Ford, who is now 80 years old and He last wore Henry “Indy” Jones’s suits fifteen years ago.

The dangers of artificial intelligence.

With this new Indiana Jones movie, Harrison Ford returns to the Côte d’Azur festival. Already I had been on the red carpet in Cannes as part of the cast of “The Conversation” –in 1974–, and of “Apocalypse Now”– in 1979–; both directed by Francis Ford Coppola and both also won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. And with Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford was in 2008, when he introduced himself. “The kingdom of the crystal skull.”