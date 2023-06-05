He traveled to Spain to assassinate his ex, he escaped from the Justice of that country, he returned, he fell in Ezeiza

His name is Carlos Marcelo Di Stefano, he is Argentine and was arrested in Madrid accused of traveling to that country to fulfill his promise to kill his ex and his children.

In a situation typical of a fictional film, he removed the tracking bracelet that the Spanish Justice had ordered him to put on, escaped from there and was arrested upon arriving at Ezeiza.

The chilling story of the Argentine who traveled to Spain to kill his ex and his children

On May 26, a woman realized that her ex was close to her home in Spain when she found a cell phone stuck to her vehicle with double-sided tape. Upon examining it, she noticed that she had a 50% battery and there she knew that Di Stefano was following her to keep his promise to kill her along with their children.

The subject fled from Spain and fell in Ezeiza.

The woman made the complaint and the Spanish police identified the owner of the kidnapped mobile phone. Investigators determined that he was acquired in Spain with an Argentine passport in the name of Di Stefano.

He had entered a month before and would have stayed in a hotel, but the Spanish Justice ordered his arrest and they managed to arrest him at the Barajas airport when he was trying to get on a plane to Argentina.

Di Stefano, was detained for a few days in Madrid and then released. The Iberian justice ordered that a tracking bracelet be placed on him.

According to Jorge Cancio, the victim’s lawyer, Di Stefano took off his magnetic bracelet and fled from Spain to Argentina. Upon arriving in Ezeiza, he was arrested due to the arrest warrants that weigh on him in our country.

“My client received a call from the Spanish police and they told him that Di Stefano had taken a plane to a country in Europe,” Cancio told ViaSzeta, adding: “now we find out that he was arrested in Ezeiza due to the arrest warrants issued. we had requested in the Argentine courts.”

Now, Di Stefano, will have to face the criminal cases that he has in the Argentine justice where he adds: 30 complaints for gender violence, 11 facts due to threats raised to oral trial, 12 exclusion perimeters granted in Argentina and an accusation for breach of duties of family assistance amounting to 13 million pesos.

This Monday the start of one of the trials against Di Stefano was scheduled. It will be for 3 acts of threats, for fraudulent insolvency and for breach of family assistance duties. The defendant will arrive in custody to witness the oral debate.

When did Marcelo Di Stefano’s horror story begin?

This story of horror and gender violence began in 2011. Di Stefano was convicted of aggravated threats for the use of firearms, made against his ex-partner in front of their own children. During that attack, the defendant wrote the word “whore” several times on a wall and with his own blood.

For this act, he was sentenced to 1 year and 7 months in suspended prison, but the defendant continued to harass the victim and the sentence was extended to 1 year and 9 months.

During the divorce, Di Stefano forced his ex-partner to give up most of his assets in his favor, dissolving the company they had in common in a way that was beneficial to him.

Despite this, and in order not to pay what corresponded to the minors in terms of food, Di Stefano sought a way to fraudulently insolve his company with the help of his family.