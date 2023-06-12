Healthy Monday: cauliflower, a versatile and high-nutrient food

Coliflor al curry

Ingredients: 1 medium cauliflower, 2 medium potatoes, 1 tsp. of curry, 2 cloves of garlic, parsley or green, C/N, juice of 1 lemon, 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard, 2 tbsp. of nutritional yeast.

Procedure: steam the cauliflower, brush it with a mixture of olive oil, salt, pepper, curry, lemon juice, mustard and bake.

Boil potatoes, process them with olive oil, green, garlic, lemon, mustard and nutritional yeast, make a sauce and place the cauliflower on top when removing it from the oven.

Cauliflower with dried tomato stew

Ingredients: 10 dried tomatoes, 1 cauliflower, 2 leek branches, 300 cc of natural tomato sauce, 10 black olives, chopped parsley, salt, pepper and olive oil

Procedure: Hydrate the dried tomatoes, Grill the cauliflower and the leek. Season. Process the dried tomatoes and mix with the sauce. Serve the cauliflower with the sauce, olives, leek and parsley.

cauliflower couscous

Ingredients:

1 medium cauliflower, 2 tomatoes, 1 cucumber, 1 carrot, 1/4 red cabbage, parsley, lemon juice, black olives, pepper, salt.

Procedure:

Process the cauliflower until it forms a fine grain. Dice the rest of the vegetables and chop the parsley.

For the vinaigrette, place the lemon juice, triple the amount of oil, a pinch of pepper and a pinch of salt in a small jar. Shake. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and add the vinaigrette.

