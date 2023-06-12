Influencer faked cancer for three years to gain followers

Taiwanese influencer MianBaobao, as she became known on social media, has been diagnosed with advanced-stage pancreatic cancer. At least, that is the version that she gave, she supported her relatives, relatives and followers of her online for three years.

Since then, he began uploading daily workout routines, hospital photos and records of his alleged cancer treatments under the hashtag #cancerfightingdaily. Before the hundreds of users, she was a brave and disciplined woman.

“A woman who aspires to be an amateur weightlifting athlete and a professional cancer fighter,” is the phrase with which he described himself on his Instagram profile.

Influencer faked having cancer

MianBaobao’s facade began to crumble in May of this year, when her ex-husband revealed details that cast doubt on her history of fighting and resilient cancer. According to her story, the content creator insisted on entering the hospital alone every time she went to receive treatment and the same thing happened when she had to talk to specialists.

“The total medical expenses for the whole family in 2021 amounted to only NT$8,480 (US$275), and I never saw any treating doctor, diagnostic test or hospital receipts from her in the past two years,” the man noted. , in accordance with South China Morning Post.

Fake images on networks

After the influencer’s ex-husband gave his statements, the Asian authorities began an investigation that revealed that, in reality, the images in which MianBaobao showed her hair loss, X-ray machines and nosebleeds were an invention. In fact, they were photographs taken from the internet.

Once the truth came out, the Taiwanese content creator had no choice but to delete all of her Instagram posts and confess to her deception.

“I lied about having cancer and fooled everyone for three years. I know that I deserve to die a thousand times and I must assume the consequences of my own choices, ”she pointed out in his official account.

At the same time, he expressed his regret, “To all family members, friends, fans, and netizens who cared for me, supported me, and cheered me on, I want to apologize.”

The aforementioned medium pointed out that MianBaobao built the invented story to boost his profile on social networks and, in the same way, he took advantage of it to move from his home and file for divorce.

The news did not go down well with the influencer’s followers, who showed their outrage with messages like “Is the fight against cancer just a facade? I can’t believe there are people who pretend to have cancer!” and “Being able to cheat for three full years is truly skillful. Those who have supported her must be heartbroken.”

