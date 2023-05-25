Heavyocity releases Damage Guitars, Kontakt library for metal guitars

Damage Guitars is an explosive collection of professionally crafted heavy metal guitar sounds, exciting riffs, rich-sounding clean guitars, and flawless performances – bursting with rhythm and energy, ready to kick-start and unleash your inner guitarist god.

Drawing from Heavyocity co-founder Neil Goldberg’s background as a former touring metal guitarist, this expansive virtual instrument is built using his diverse and impressive collection of legendary electric guitars, including “custom” Gibson, PRS, Fender , Jackson and Ernie Ball. Crafted and sculpted with an eclectic lineup of guitar pedals, it’s delivered through five signature tube amps for tone, ambiance and quality that’s truly production-ready. After each instrument was recorded pristinely, they were further processed through the Heavyocity Super Signal Chain, providing plenty of guitar ‘magic’. To enhance this already stellar collection, the Heavyocity team has painstakingly recorded bass tracks that perfectly match each guitar riff, giving you bass-ready tones that further enhance the power of these driving riffs.

Over 1,200 sound sources, all packed into one powerful, intuitive engine, Damage Guitars covers the full spectrum, delivering a groundbreaking lineup of ferocious riffs, sparkling cleans, and exciting transitions Elements, brings it directly to your fingertips in a playable, intuitive, and flexible form.

Additionally, Heavyocity released Damage Rock Grooves, a sister product to Damage Guitars. It includes a collection of dynamic, thumping drum loops designed to complement all those heavy guitar riffs and driving bass lines, ideal for laying the groundwork for your next “punchy” lead. Damage Rock Grooves contains over 750 production-ready drum loops categorized into the following categories: Clean Grooves, Heavy Grooves, and Damage Guitar Grooves. The Clean and Heavy Grooves loops have been carefully crafted to give you a wide range of percussive sounds that will give you a solid starting point for your creations. These loops can be combined, stacked and modified to realize your creative vision. Damage Guitar Grooves is the perfect counterpart to the Damage Guitars product. Derived from Clean and Heavy Grooves, their format and tempo match 1:1 with those found in Damage Guitars, and will seamlessly complete your soundtrack “palette”.

Damage Guitars Price: $249 — Heavyocity is offering a $199 sale price for a limited time. Additionally, customers who purchase any Heavyocity Kontakt Instrument will receive an additional $20 discount (FOUNDATIONS, FURY, PUNISH and Reaktor products do not qualify for additional discounts). Damage Rock Grooves will be available for $39 (was $49), but will be free with the purchase of Damage Guitars. All offers will end on May 31, 2023.

As Kontakt-based instruments, Damage Guitars and Damage Rock Grooves support all the performance and sound-shaping features offered by Kontakt or the free Kontakt Player.

Official website: https://heavyocity.com/product/damage-guitars

