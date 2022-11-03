Home Entertainment HEDI SLIMANE creates poster for the documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom”
HEDI SLIMANE creates poster for the documentary "Meet Me in the Bathroom"

HEDI SLIMANE creates poster for the documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom”

Meet me in the Bathroom at the Saint Denis Film Festival, directed by British director duo Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, based on a 2017 oral history by author Elizabeth Goodman, featuring The Moldy Peaches, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Legendary bands like the Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem, combined with numerous first-ever footage and audio interviews, refocus the flash on the real years that grew up with the culture.

CELINE creative director HEDI SLIMANE, who has always been closely associated with rock music, created a limited-edition music poster for “Meet me in the Bathroom” to commemorate the film’s first screening in the United States. This collaboration, HEDI SLIMANE, uses black and white photos taken in 10 years from 2001 to 2011 to create posters in a collage and reconstruction method.

“Meet me in the Bathroom” will be released on November 4th, US time, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.

