On November 3, in accordance with the unified deployment of the central government, the report meeting of the Central Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Chongqing. Chen Miner, member of the Central Publicity Group and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, made a publicity report.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua presided over the report meeting. Zhang Xuan, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Li Mingqing, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, municipal leaders and some old comrades attended.

At the report meeting, Chen Miner closely followed the original report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the theme and main achievements of the conference, the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years, and the development of Marxism. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is comprehensively and deeply preached in terms of the new realm of modernization of ism in China, the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, adherence to the party’s overall leadership and strict management of the party, and dealing with risks and challenges. read.

Chen Miner pointed out in the report that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle. , is a conference that holds high the flag, gathers strength, and forges ahead in unity. The congress clearly declared to the inside and outside of the party, what flag the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people will hold on the new journey, what road they will take, what state of mind they will be in, and what goal will they continue to move towards. The report adopted by the conference profoundly explained a series of major theoretical and practical issues in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and drew a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. A political declaration and program of action for the people of all ethnic groups to win the new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The congress made new revisions to the party constitution, and incorporated the party’s theoretical innovation, practical innovation, system innovation and new achievements in party building into the party constitution, which is conducive to better promoting the whole party to study and implement the party constitution, and is conducive to the whole party’s better Implement the party’s theory, line, principles and policies. The First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee elected a new central leadership group with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core. Comrade Xi Jinping continued to be elected as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. The sincere support, trust and love of the general secretary.

Chen Miner pointed out that the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary. The people effectively coped with the severe and complex international situation and the enormous risks and challenges that followed, and continued to push forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era with a spirit of hard work and dedication. In the 10 years of the new era, we have fully implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implemented the Party’s basic line and strategy, adopted a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthrough progress, and achieved a A series of landmark achievements, the party and the country have achieved historic achievements and historic changes have taken place, pushing our country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The 10-year great changes in the new era are of milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation. With strong historical consciousness and initiative, the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process, and scientific socialism has radiated new vitality in China in the 21st century.

Chen Miner emphasized that things are not difficult but easy but difficult. In the 10 years of the new era, all the achievements we have made have been achieved by the Party and the people under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping. As the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, General Secretary Xi Jinping held the flag and oriented, steered and led the way in the changing situation, commanded and strategized in the big test, turned the tide in the turbulent waves and remained the mainstay, fully demonstrating that he is a Marxist Politicians, thinkers, and strategists have great spirit, foresight, and greatness. He deserves to be the helm of the “Zhonghua” ship and the leader of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. As a major political achievement achieved by the party in the new era, the “two establishments” have become the high consensus and common will of the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. At the heart of the people of all ethnic groups in the country is the party’s greatest certainty, greatest confidence, and greatest guarantee to deal with all uncertainties. We must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, effectively transform the political achievements of the “two establishments” into the political consciousness of resolutely achieving the “two safeguards”, and continuously improve the power of political judgment, political understanding, and political execution. , and has always maintained a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in ideology, politics and action.

Chen Min’er pointed out that why the Communist Party of China is capable and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is so good is, in the final analysis, a Marxist act, a Marxist act of a sinicization of the times. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is an example of firmly and consciously adhering to and developing Marxism. The understanding of the law of development of human society has achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China. The “Six Must Perseverance” is a regular understanding derived from summarizing the party’s theoretical innovation and practice, which comprehensively and profoundly reveals the Marxist world outlook and methodology in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, the unification of knowledge, belief, and action, and continue to learn, understand, understand, and implement, so that this idea will manifest more powerful truth and practical power in the great practice of the new era.

Chen Min’er pointed out that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly proposed to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, profoundly expounded the Chinese characteristics of Chinese-style modernization, revealed the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, and emphasized the major principles of promoting Chinese-style modernization. , raising our party’s understanding of Chinese-style modernization to a new level. The Chinese characteristics and essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, and the major principles for promoting Chinese-style modernization, are a scientific summary of the long-term exploration and practice of my country’s socialist modernization, and a major enrichment and development of world modernization theories. Building a modern socialist country in an all-round way is a great and arduous undertaking with a bright future and a long way to go. We must strengthen our confidence, forge ahead with determination, take the initiative to recognize changes and seek changes, take the initiative to prevent and defuse risks, and continue to win new victories in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Focusing on the goals and tasks of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way put forward by the conference, Chen Miner made an in-depth interpretation from the aspects of economic construction, political construction, cultural construction, social construction, ecological civilization construction, education of scientific and technological talents, rule of law, and national security. He pointed out that the report of the congress further made a macro outlook on the development goals of 2035 and the middle of this century on the basis of the two-step strategic arrangement made by the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way. strategic tasks and major initiatives. The next five years will be a critical period for the beginning of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Doing a good job in the development of these five years is crucial to realizing the goal of the second century of struggle. The report firmly grasps the problem of unbalanced and insufficient development, focuses on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidating the bottom plate, and promoting advantages, and makes a series of strategic deployments and proposes a series of innovative measures. We must implement it according to the actual situation, and translate the various strategic arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into specific plans, work points, and practical actions.

Chen Miner emphasized that the key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation lies in the Party. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China analyzed the situation facing the party building, put forward the general requirements of the party building in the new era, and deployed seven key tasks. Comprehensively and strictly governing the party is always on the way, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the way. Practice has repeatedly warned us that we must not relax for a moment in the management of the party, we must be unremitting and persistent, and we must never relax and feel fatigued and war-weary. Build a new great project and lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution. It is necessary to implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, further advance the new great project of party building in the new era, improve the party’s self-revolutionary system and standardization system, strive to build a high-quality cadre team worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation, and continuously enhance the political function of the party organization. and organizational functions, adhere to a strict tone to strengthen uprightness and discipline, persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations, resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption, and consolidate and develop a good political ecology with a clean and upright spirit. It is necessary to maintain the mental state of “always rest assured” and take responsibility, adhere to the bottom line thinking, carry forward the fighting spirit, enhance the fighting ability, strengthen confidence, work with one heart, work hard, and advance bravely, so as to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and advance in an all-round way. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is united and striving.

After the report meeting, Chen Miner had an interactive exchange with young officials of the agency, students of the Municipal Party School, enterprise employees, and representatives of village (community) cadres, and answered questions of everyone’s concern.

The report will be held in the form of a video conference call. The main responsible comrades of various departments and units at the municipal level, members of the municipal party committee propaganda group, and some grass-roots representatives attended the meeting at the main venue. Sub-venues will be set up in various districts and counties, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, and Wansheng Economic Development Zone.