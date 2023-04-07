Pop singer Helene Fischer is unstoppable. In our news ticker you will regularly find new information and current pictures about the hit queen. Here you can find out what the 38-year-old is currently making headlines with.

Pop singer, dancer, musical performer, actress, presenter and now mother of a daughter! If you look at the previous Career nations of Helene Fischer (38) looks, then it quickly becomes clear: This woman is a real power woman. The Schlager Queen has been on the show stage for over 17 years. And hopefully there is no end in sight. The Schlager blonde, who has sold more than sixteen million records during her career, keeps her fans up to date on Instagram, giving both private and professional insights into her life. But of course, sexy photos shouldn’t be missing either. In our Helene-FischerYou are guaranteed not to miss anything. Here you will always find all the latest news from and about the entertainer at a glance.

Helene Fischer in the news ticker – all the latest news and photos of the Schlager Queen at a glance

+++ April 7th, 2023: Green light from the doctor: Helene Fischer’s tour can finally start +++

Breathe a sigh of relief for Schlager fans: the doctors finally gave Helene Fischer the green light for the stage after her rib fracture. Nothing stands in the way of the opening concert in Hamburg. The pop singer announced this on Maundy Thursday on Instagram herself. “April brings new energies with it,” the post says, among other things. “We’ll see each other in a few days. […] The joy is huge !!!”, Fischer writes in a small video of the rehearsals. “We’re making a second attempt and now nothing is stopping me,” says the musician with a relieved facial expression on the camera. This is how her big tour starts now fixed on Tuesday, April 11th in Hamburg.

+++ March 22, 2023: After the tour start was postponed: catch-up dates for Bremen and Cologne have been set +++

Helene Fischer announced the catch-up dates for the concerts in Bremen and Cologne that were canceled due to her injury on Instagram. Performances are now planned in Bremen from May 10th to 12th, 2023. Alternative dates between August 25th and September 2nd were found in Cologne. Tickets already purchased are valid for the catch-up concerts. Helen wrote more information on Instagram:

+++ 03/21/2023: Bad news before the start of the tour! Helene Fischer is injured in an accident +++

For months, Helene Fischer’s fans have been looking forward to the megastar’s big arena tour. From March 21, she was supposed to be on stage with Cirque du Soleil. But now the singer spoke to her fans with bad news. The start of the tour in Bremen suddenly had to be postponed because the 38-year-old was injured.

+++ 03/07/2023: It’s getting wet! Helene Fischer shows new tour trailer +++

It won’t be long before Helene Fischer is finally back on stage. Helene’s big arena tour begins on March 21, 2023. The hit queen will play a total of 70 arena concerts in Germany, Austria and Switzerland from March to October. A phenomenal show is planned in cooperation with the Cirque du Soleil! With the photo and video network Instagram, the Schlager Queen is now giving her fans a first taste of the upcoming concert series. In a short clip, the blonde gives her followers a glimpse behind the scenes. In addition to numerous acrobatic performances and impressive light effects, the fans can apparently also look forward to a wet water performance. The fans of the 38-year-old are already over the moon. “I’m soooo happy,” says countless fan comments.

+++ 02/21/2023: million hammer! Helene Fischer breaks THIS record +++

Helene Fischer (38) has set a new mega record. With her hit “Atemlos durch die Nacht” released in 2013, the pop singer has reached a proud milestone: the music video has been viewed more than 100 million times on YouTube!

+++ February 7th, 2023: Head of the Helene Fischer fan club quits +++

Helene Fischer did not expect this departure. The Schlager Queen has to accept a bitter loss. Because the hatred on the net became more and more violent, their official fan club lost one of its most loyal helpers. Jasmin Helmke quit her job at the Helene Fischer fan club. According to “Merkur”, Jasmin Helmke was part of the official Helene fan club for twelve years. She gave the reasons for her sudden withdrawal in a personal statement on the fan club’s own website. “Today I’ll drop the bomb,” she begins her post. She further explains: “If I don’t draw a line now, I’ll probably never make it.” However, Helmke could not stand the constant hate attacks any longer: “These hostilities with each other, that goes against the grain. You don’t know each other personally and you bang things on each other’s heads where I can only shake my head. The Helene-Fischer- Fan club used to be my world, but today it is neither peaceful nor small.” Helmke continued.

Helene Fischer, who is currently preparing for her upcoming tour, has not yet commented on the painful loss.

+++ 11.01.2023: Helene Fischer von Désirée Nick attacked +++

Helene Fischer is once again facing a strong headwind. Désirée Nick has made the pop singer in her podcast and does not leave a good hair on the singer. In “Lose Luder” Nick openly explains what she thinks of the hit queen. Apparently Désirée Nick cannot understand that Helene Fischer is so successful. “There are hundreds in the musical schools that sing better than Helene Fischer,” she rumbles. And then she repeats:

“Helene Fischer is very mediocre for a musical singer. She’s not bad, but she’s not good either.”

But that’s not all. La Nick also claims: “There are countless people who are much better.” Why is Helene Fischer so successful despite allegedly only mediocre singing talent? Nick also has a clear explanation for this: “Ultimately, it’s the whole package – how she looks, how she is,” she says. In her opinion, Fischer did not earn her success with her singing skills, but above all with her looks and the way she performs. Ouch, that was it!

+++ January 3, 2023: Comedian Okan Seese insults hit star Helene Fischer on TV +++

Nasty swipe at Helene Fischer in the “Quatsch Comedy Club”. Comedian Okan Seese dealt against the pop singer and should have upset some Helene fans.Read the whole story here.

+++ December 9th, 2022: Helene Fischer shows daring ladder stunt +++

In her latest Instagram video, Helene Fischer presents her fans with a daring staircase stunt. However, the acrobatic number does not seem to be that easy, as Helene’s reaction makes clear. Visibly done, she hangs upside down with one leg in the ladder at the end of the video. “We really reveal a lot, no,” explains Helene at the end of the video. In any case, her fans are blown away. Can’t wait for the upcoming tour.

+++ December 9th, 2022: Helene Fischer was on the verge of burnout +++

Schlager favorite Helene Fischer was apparently on the verge of burnout. The singer revealed this in a conversation with Swiss television SRF. Fischer had previously revealed on a talk show that she was tired and sick. In order to avoid worse consequences, the Schlager Queen had to draw a line. Read the whole story here.

+++ December 8th, 2022: Helene Fischer: ER is now very close to Helene Fischer +++

Helene Fischer once whirled through the air with her partner Thomas Seitel. During her new mega tour she now has a new partner at her side. Trapeze artist Guilhem Cauchois gets very close to Helene from now on. Read the whole story here.

+++ December 6th, 2022: Helene Fischer surprises fans as sexy Santa Claus +++

Just in time for Nikolaus, Helene Fischer came up with something very special for her fans. On Instagram, she surprised her followers with a very special Santa Claus greeting. Helene Fischer shows herself sitting on a swing that is suddenly lowered. With a sweet Santa hat on her head, she sends her fans a very personal message: “Dear ones, I wish you a wonderful Santa Claus.”

+++ 12/05/2022: Video shows crash! Fans worry about hit star +++

The singer’s “Rausch” tour is imminent. Now Helene Fischer has given her fans a glimpse behind the scenes – and shown herself quite naturally. Helene Fischer shows herself in numerous videos during rehearsals for her gigantic tour, which is scheduled to begin next year. But Helene scares her fans with a new crash video. They don’t even want to look anymore. Read the whole story here.

