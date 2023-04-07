Rodolfo Laganà: the career of the actor

Rodolfo Lagana he is the father of Filippo Laganà, who followed in the footsteps of his parents in the world of entertainment. Born in 1957 in Rome, Rodolfo began his career in Gigi Proietti’s laboratory for scenic exercises. Together with other course colleagues including Massimo Wertmüller, Paola Tiziana Cruciani, Giorgio Tirabassi and Patrizia Loreti, he created the comedy group La Zavorra, which later dissolved in 1984. In his acting career Laganà acted for Sergio Corbucci, Carlo Vanzina and Neri Relatives.

In 2015 Rodolfo Laganà announced that he had been suffering from multiple sclerosis for four years: “My journey has been long. The first two years passed between suspicion and diagnosis. I passed the others to escape. Well, today I’m here to tell everyone who has multiple sclerosis not to shut down. I did it, and I got even worse clinically”, he said during an AISM conference, speaking for the first time about his illness.

Rodolfo Laganà, the disease: multiple sclerosis

Initially Rodolfo Lagana he felt embarrassed by his condition: “Now I’ve learned to give a damn. Illness is not a fault. The first year I was anxious that people would notice something. When I limped, I said I pulled a muscle playing soccer. If they met me again, I’d say it wasn’t a tear and that I’d broken my meniscus”, said a The messenger. After discovering the disease, he also thought about giving up his acting career: “It was the first thing I said to myself. Do I stop being an actor? But I’ve been doing it for forty years, it’s my life. They kept me going my son, family, my ex wife. And faith, which I now live in a more Christian sense”. Last May Rodolfo Laganà published a song on his YouTube channel, “Roman carriage”, to ironically denounce the difficulties of those who move around Rome in a wheelchair.

