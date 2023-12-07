“Hequn Road” Movie Set to Hit Theaters on December 12: What to Expect From This Unique Urban Tale

The highly anticipated movie “Hequn Road” is set to hit theaters on December 12th. Produced by Yang Cheng and Li Liangwen, and directed by Luo Hanxing, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Deng Shurong, Gao Zhen, and He Kaidi, among others.

Set against the backdrop of the now demolished Hequn Road in Guiyang, the film captures the essence of the famous night market street. The story follows two main plot lines—one focusing on three young individuals who start a business by helping lenders collect debts, and the other revolving around an 11-year-old boy’s pursuit of a girl in his class. The intersection of these storylines is linked by a marked 100 yuan bill, which acts as a motif connecting the various characters in the community.

Director Luo Hanxing takes a realistic and everyday approach to showcasing Hequn Road, capturing individual portraits and presenting the street in both its bustling daytime and vibrant nighttime atmospheres. While the film presents seemingly ordinary scenes from daily life, it incorporates elements of strangeness and anti-daily aspects, revealing the confusions and contradictions of city life.

The film is set to be released in Guizhou Star Cinema on December 12th and is produced by several media companies, including Guizhou Boya Shengshi Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Qitai Culture Communication Co., Ltd. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the heartwarming, yet thought-provoking tale of “Hequn Road” as it arrives in theaters.

Share this: Facebook

X

