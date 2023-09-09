Home » Hidden by the Grapes – “Heart opens”
Entertainment

Hidden by the Grapes – “Heart opens”

by admin
Hidden by the Grapes – “Heart opens”

The noise bass growls, Falco lines are quoted, the guitar jangles in the song Heart opens by Hidden by the Grapes from Graz – Christian Steiner (guitar / vocals), Richard Kahlbacher (bass / vocals), Bernhard Jammerbund (drums / synth / vocals). Their new album “Opus” will be released on Kruse Kontrol Digital on September 15th.

Hidden by the Grapes once again pick songs from the wide range of American independent and noise. A Mark Twain essay is featured in the title of the opener The Awful German Language quoted.

Whether independent, post-punk, noise – Hidden by the Grapes bring their noisy songs to the heart and release the notes in the brain.

“Opus” by hidden by the grapes will be released on September 15th on Kruse Kontrol Digital.

hiddenbythegrapes on fb

http://www.hiddenbythegrapes.com

Guitar music and concert sketches

See also  On November 1st this year, the old system WhatsApp will no longer support 43 mobile phones| China Press China Press

You may also like

The Room: The Disastrous Legacy of Tommy Wiseau’s...

New Opportunities for Industrial Themed Films in the...

HELGA – Swedes sign to Season Of Mist!

Panama to Escalate Deportation of Migrants Crossing Darién...

Concepts and Vault by Vans Collaborate on New...

A Kingdom Built Upon The Wreckage Of Heaven

The Rolling Stones Release ‘Angry’ as Preview of...

Work scholarships from the state of Burgenland 2023...

Elimination Gala: Who Will Be Sent Home on...

concert #67: grandbrothers @ flex | 03.11.2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy