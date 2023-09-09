Hidden by the Grapes – “Heart opens”

The noise bass growls, Falco lines are quoted, the guitar jangles in the song Heart opens by Hidden by the Grapes from Graz – Christian Steiner (guitar / vocals), Richard Kahlbacher (bass / vocals), Bernhard Jammerbund (drums / synth / vocals). Their new album “Opus” will be released on Kruse Kontrol Digital on September 15th.

Hidden by the Grapes once again pick songs from the wide range of American independent and noise. A Mark Twain essay is featured in the title of the opener The Awful German Language quoted.

Whether independent, post-punk, noise – Hidden by the Grapes bring their noisy songs to the heart and release the notes in the brain.

“Opus” by hidden by the grapes will be released on September 15th on Kruse Kontrol Digital.

hiddenbythegrapes on fb

http://www.hiddenbythegrapes.com

