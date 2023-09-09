Smart home deals at Tink: Huge discounts for Philips, Nuki & Co.

PR/Business Insider

Are you looking for a cheap entry into the smart home world or do you want to upgrade your intelligent home with a few new additions? Then it’s worth taking a look at the Tink shop now: There you’ll find lots of discounted products and bundles. We have picked out three top deals for you.

The “Smart Home Days” at a glance:

Smart radiator thermostats: Starter Kit V3+ from Tado

Deal-Check: The Tado set at Tink comes with five radiator thermostats and the associated bridge, which is necessary for control. The individual purchase price for the thermostats alone would be at least 300.00 euros. Tink offers the complete set for just under 290.00 euros – and the matching bridge for control is included.

With the Tado starter kit* you can smartly upgrade several radiators directly. It is controlled via the smartphone app or by voice command to Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant. Thanks to individual heating plans and routines, the heating only runs when necessary – and can even be controlled remotely while you’re on the move.

Practical: In the app you also have access to an energy saving report for the heating system. This way you can optimize your energy consumption and save heating costs in the long term. You can find more gadgets for saving energy in this article: Energy saving tips: 6 gadgets that will save you money in everyday life – Business Insider.

If you want to test the smart technology first, five thermostats is probably a bit much. You can get a smaller starter kit with two thermostats from Amazon:

Outdoor lights for late summer: Philips Hue Lily

Deal-Check: The outdoor spots from Philips Hue including the matching Hue Bridge are now reduced to 399.95 euros at Tink. If you buy all the components individually, you will pay at least 35.00 euros more – the bridge is essentially free with this complete set.

Whether in the garden, around the house or on the balcony: When it gets dark earlier in autumn, you can create a cozy atmosphere with outdoor lights like the Lily spots from Philips*. So that you can place the lamps anywhere, matching wall brackets and ground spikes are included.

Using the Hue Bridge, you connect the lamps to your smartphone via WiFi so that you can control each lamp individually or all together. Schedules and routines are available to you in the app, and you can choose between 16 million colors. Pretty smart: The bridge also responds to voice commands to Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri.

Door lock for the smart home: Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro with accessories

Deal-Check: The Smart Lock 3.0 Pro, the Keypad 2.0 and the Door Sensor cost around 380.00 euros as a set at Tink. That’s a saving of almost 46.00 euros compared to what you pay at least at other retailers. The deal gets even better if you get the code CAM10 Entered at the checkout – then Tink deducts another 10.00 euros from the price.

A smart door lock* like this model is practical in many situations: For example, if you are on vacation and want to allow family or friends into your apartment, you can open the lock remotely. If you stand in front of the door with your hands full and can’t dig out your key, the door opens automatically. This is made possible by the WiFi connection. The Door Sensor tells you the current door status and informs you of any events or manipulations so that you always have an overview. Using the included keypad, you can also protect your door with a number combination.

“Smart Home Days”: Are the Tink deals worth it?

There are tons of offers at Tink right now – and many of them are really good. There are suitable deals for every smart home category. As always, however, it is advisable to compare prices. Other shops often match the discounts and also offer good prices.

