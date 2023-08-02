Home » Highball – 5 Cubes – HeavyPop.at
Entertainment

Highball – 5 Cubes – HeavyPop.at

by admin
Highball – 5 Cubes – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on August 2, 2023 in EP

Guitarist and vocalist Shane Dupuy (among others Anthropophagous or Tortured Skull) has a new band with Steve Cameron (bass) and Cole Lanier (drums): Highball play on the EP 5 CubesRock and Roll for fans of 70’s Hard rock, Heavy Metal, Glam and Oi“. Fits!

Like a more nonchalant version of the anachronistic The Men It is not for nothing that role models such as how Budgie, Slade, Thin Lizzy or UFO listed in the reference list if 5 Cubes pulls his skirt smoothly and effortlessly from the garage to the pub, as catchy as it is simple.
The really big, sticking moments succeed Highball maybe not yet in this relaxed warm-up lap – but the group from West Springfield is far from doing anything wrong.
The almost 15 minutes run through entertainingly without an overarching arc of suspense, offer numerous hooks and melodies without obligation, and, coming out of nowhere, win the heart of the scene: the trio should definitely be kept on the radar (and with a puppy protection bonus there’s even more the rounding up in the evaluation for this successful talent test.

5 Cubes von Highball

Print article

See also  Photos: Gulner's "colonial literature" wins the Nobel Prize for Literature | 2021 | Refugees

You may also like

Claudia Vergara: Following in the Footsteps of Sofia...

Donations and Regulations: Updates from Government Agencies and...

KDVRFCKR – Signed to Massacre Records!

Roger Federer and JW Anderson Collaborate to Create...

ROME – Another single from the forthcoming album

Jwan Yosef Opens Up About Life After Split...

Lululemon Introduces Chargefeel 2: The Ultimate Women’s Comprehensive...

ALL THE REST – Incendium

Travis Scott’s Fourth Studio Album ‘UTOPIA’: A Controversial...

EVILE – The Unknown

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy