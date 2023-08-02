Highball – 5 Cubes – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on August 2, 2023 in EP

Guitarist and vocalist Shane Dupuy (among others Anthropophagous or Tortured Skull) has a new band with Steve Cameron (bass) and Cole Lanier (drums): Highball play on the EP 5 Cubes „Rock and Roll for fans of 70’s Hard rock, Heavy Metal, Glam and Oi“. Fits!



Like a more nonchalant version of the anachronistic The Men It is not for nothing that role models such as how Budgie, Slade, Thin Lizzy or UFO listed in the reference list if 5 Cubes pulls his skirt smoothly and effortlessly from the garage to the pub, as catchy as it is simple.

The really big, sticking moments succeed Highball maybe not yet in this relaxed warm-up lap – but the group from West Springfield is far from doing anything wrong.

The almost 15 minutes run through entertainingly without an overarching arc of suspense, offer numerous hooks and melodies without obligation, and, coming out of nowhere, win the heart of the scene: the trio should definitely be kept on the radar (and with a puppy protection bonus there’s even more the rounding up in the evaluation for this successful talent test.

5 Cubes von Highball

