Four family members, including elementary school students, were found dead in Ulsan… Leave a message saying “I’m sorry”

▲ (Source = Getty Image Bank)

Police are investigating after four members of a family were found dead in Ulsan.

According to the Ulsan Nambu Police Station on the 2nd, around 10:00 am on the same day, a report was received stating that “the son sent a text message suggesting an extreme choice and could not be contacted.”

After receiving the report, the police tracked the cell phone location of Mr. A, a man in his 40s, at around 10:20 am, dispatched to the apartment, and forcibly opened the door. At the scene, Mr. A, his wife, and two elementary school children were found dead.

It is known that Mr. A sent a pessimistic message to his mother the day before and this morning, and the mother reported it to the police directly after receiving a text message saying, “I’m sorry.”

The police are presuming that Mr. A made an extreme choice after killing his wife and children, considering there are no signs of outside intrusion.

The police have requested an autopsy on the body to the National Institute of Scientific Investigation to reveal the exact cause of death of Mr. A’s wife and two children.

※ If you have troubles that are difficult to talk about, such as depression, or if there are family members or acquaintances around you who are experiencing these difficulties, you can call the suicide prevention hotline ☎1577-0199, the phone of hope ☎129, the phone of life ☎1588-9191, and the youth phone ☎1388 as experts 24 hours a day. can be consulted.