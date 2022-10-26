[NTD, Beijing, October 26, 2022]The famous Hollywood comedian Leslie Jordan (Leslie Jordan) lost control of his car and crashed into a building on Monday (24th), and unfortunately died on the spot at the age of 67.

On Monday (October 24), comedian Leslie Elliott, who gave a brilliant performance on the hit sitcom “Will and Grace” Leslie Jordan, died in a car accident.

According to reports, Jordan’s agent said that he suddenly fell ill while driving, causing the vehicle to lose control. Eventually the car crashed into the building, and Jordan tragically died on the spot at the age of 67.

The actor, who is only 4 feet 11 inches tall and about 150 centimeters in height, has enormous strength in a small body. He starred in hundreds of film and television works, including “Will and Grace”, “American Horror Story” and other well-known works, and won an Emmy Award in 2006.

After his death, his friends, colleagues and fans sent messages of condolences, praying for his last journey.

